He hid an uncensored pistol in the closet of the gym, the alleged owner was arrested at the end of the search. On Thursday afternoon (4 August), the agents of the State Police, Squadra Mobile di Rimini, arrested a 30-year-old Italian in flagrante delicto for the crime of illegal possession of a weapon. During a service for the prevention and repression of drug dealing, the policemen of the Anti-Drug Section focused their attention on the 30-year-old, on whom some news had been collected about his possible availability of drugs and a weapon.

After stalking him to a town in the province, the police checked him together with a second person with whom he had met shortly before, finding the latter in possession of 2.5 grams of cocaine. As a result of the search carried out in the 30-year-old’s home, 2,000 euros in cash wrapped in a cellophane envelope were seized, while the further search carried out in the gym he frequented made it possible to find a Yugoslav semiautomatic pistol not registered in any bank data, a Crvena Zastava caliber 9×19 Parabellum with twenty-four cartridges, wrapped in rags and hidden inside a closet. At the disposal of the PM on duty, the suspect was brought to the Prison at the disposal of the judicial authority pending the validation judgment.