The incident on Friday at 20, injured a forty-nine year old

BOSCONERO. On Friday 5, in Bosconero just before 8pm, a Fiat Punto finished its race in a field

of corn on the side of the carriageway.

On board the car in a 49-year-old man, a Carabinieri patrol from Chivasso is on site to detect the accident and a 118 vehicle to assist the man. The man was injured and was taken to the Ciriè hospital, he is not in danger of life.

It will be up to the carabinieri who intervened at the scene of the accident to establish the exact dynamics.