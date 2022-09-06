2022 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships to start

An athlete from our province Li Huilin set off

Hebei Daily News (Reporter Chen Hua) The 2022 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will be held in Sofia, Bulgaria from September 14 to September 18. On September 3, Li Huilin, an athlete from Hebei Province, embarked on the journey of the World Championships with the National Rhythmic Gymnastics Team.

It is understood that in the recently concluded National Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, the Hebei Rhythmic Gymnastics Team won 1 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronzes, creating the best results in history. Among them, Li Huilin, an athlete from Hebei Province who trained in the national team, won the third place in the individual all-around and was qualified to participate in the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. After a short adjustment, on September 3, Li Huilin went to Paris, France with the national rhythmic gymnastics team, and will have a week of adaptive training at the local Aquis training base. On September 11, the whole team will depart for Sofia, Bulgaria to participate in the 2022 World Championships.

Rhythmic gymnastics is a female-specific sports event, and it is a typical difficult, beautiful and skill sports event. This world championship is the first rhythmic gymnastics world championship held in the Paris Olympic cycle. The top three teams in the collective all-around will be qualified for the Paris Olympics. In addition, the rules of rhythmic gymnastics in the Paris Olympic cycle have undergone great changes. The collective event has changed from 5 balls, 3 laps and 4 bars in the Tokyo Olympics to 5 laps, 3 belts and 2 balls. Individual events have strengthened the requirements for artistic expression.