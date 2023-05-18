The 2023 National Judo Championships for the Blind ended in Beijing 2023-05-18 14:25:24.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The 2023 National Judo Championship for the Blind ended on the 16th at the China Disabled Sports Management Center (hereinafter referred to as the “Sports Management Center”) in Beijing.

Judo for the blind is a competitive event in the Paralympic Games, which fully demonstrates the spirit of self-improvement and tenacious struggle of disabled athletes. The competition started on the 12th and attracted 135 athletes and coaches from 14 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) across the country. In various competitions, Hunan won 5 gold medals, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, and Jiangxi each won two gold medals, and Guangdong, Fujian, and Shanxi each won one gold medal.

From 2022, the International Federation of Sports for the Blind will make major adjustments to the rules of judo for the blind, and will set up events and compete in groups for blind athletes and visually impaired athletes. This championship is also the first national competition after the implementation of the new rules. Through domestic training, athletes have laid a good foundation for participating in international competitions in the future.

Faced with the test of time constraints and heavy tasks after the adjustment of judo grading rules for the blind, the sports management center translated the rules, explained the new international requirements, mobilized professional instruments, analyzed and interpreted the new rules with the grading team, and ensured the smooth progress of the grading work. The eyesight grading work of the participating teams. During the competition, the Sports Management Center carried out anti-doping publicity and education and anti-doping expansion activities for all athletes, and achieved good results.