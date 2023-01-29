The 2023 National Women’s Volleyball Team and Men’s Volleyball Players List Announced 2023-01-29 13:29:52.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Lu Xingji

The Volleyball Management Center of the State Sports General Administration announced on the 28th the list of players participating in the 2023 national women’s and men’s volleyball training camps.

According to the notice issued by the Volleyball Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, a total of 23 women’s volleyball players and 25 men’s volleyball players have been selected for the 2023 national training list. Cai Bin and Wu Sheng are still the head coaches of the current national women’s and men’s volleyball teams respectively.

The current national women’s volleyball training list is as follows:

Wang Yunyu, Li Yingying, Yuan Xinyue, Wang Yuanyuan, Xu Jianan, Duan Fang, Ding Xia, Gao Yi, Zhong Hui, Xu Xiaoting, Gong Xiangyu, Diao Linyu, Ni Feifei, Wu Mengjie, Zeng Jieya, Chen Xiyue, Zheng Yixin, Yang Hanyu, Wang Mengjie, Du Qingqing, Duan Meng Ke, Wang Yifan, Miao Yiwen.

Among them, Ding Xia, Wu Mengjie, Zeng Jieya, Chen Xiyue, and Miao Yiwen will not participate in the training camp for the time being, and the training time will be notified later.

The current national men’s volleyball training list is as follows:

Jiang Chuan, Wang Dongchen, Deng Xinpeng, Zhang Xinyu, Wen Zihua, Qu Zongshuai, Guo Cheng, Yu Yaochen, Yu Yuantai, Zhang Jingyin, Li Yongzhen, Zhang Guanhua, Yang Yiming, Chen Leiyang, Wang Bin, Liu Meng, Li Xuelin, Liu Zhihao, Zhai Dejun, Li Lei, Miao Ruantong, Wang Hebin, Chen Jiajie, Peng Shikun, Chen Xilong.

Among them, Jiang Chuan, Wang Dongchen, Yu Yaochen, Yu Yuantai, Zhang Jingyin, Liu Meng, and Peng Shikun will not report for the time being, and the registration time will be notified separately.

The registration location for the women’s volleyball training camp is Ningbo Beilun Sports Training Base, and the registration time is February 1. The registration location for the men’s volleyball training camp is the Zhangzhou Sports Training Base in Fujian, and the registration time is February 2.