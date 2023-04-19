Home » The 2024 Olympics in Paris, a distant horizon in working-class neighborhoods
Sports

The 2024 Olympics in Paris, a distant horizon in working-class neighborhoods

by admin
The 2024 Olympics in Paris, a distant horizon in working-class neighborhoods

In Seine-Saint-Denis, the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP) will be “story accelerators”. At least that’s what the signs promise at the various entrances to the departmental sports park of Marville, in La Courneuve, where you can find football pitches, padel, beach volleyball, basketball or even a center equestrian. On a fence, a little further, a banner promotes the volunteer program for the Games.

However, here, the subject does not move too much and is the subject of many questions. “When is it? In 2024, right? »asks a student volleyball player. “It doesn’t really interest me, because there is no footballslice Rabii, 15 years old, ball at the foot. Ah good ? Is there football? And maybe Mbappe? Ah! it changes everything. » On the other side of the field, Hacen, 12, has just learned that a large part of the events will take place in Saint-Denis. A handful of kilometers.

Since obtaining, in 2017, the organization of the JOP, Paris 2024 has shown its desire to integrate working-class neighborhoods into the Games. The legacy that they are supposed to leave is presented as central for these populations accumulating the difficulties. In fact, the ambition looks complex.

If the excitement will be felt in Paris and in the epicenter around Saint-Denis and the Stade de France, what will happen to the other municipalities and departments of Ile-de-France not hosting any event? Olympic Games, which, so close, yet seem so far from the Games? “There is Queen Hidalgo, the aristocrats of Saint-Denis and the toothless from the east of Seine-Saint-Denis. We don’t want to be the stokers of the Olympics”declared Bruno Beschizza (Les Républicains, LR), mayor of Aulnay-sous-Bois, during his vows on January 11.

See also  deafening chants for the Rossoneri striker - Corriere TV

“Non-subject”

Difficult to speak of enthusiasm, in these districts, less than 500 days from the JOP. “On Sundays, at the market, nobody talks to me about the Games. Neither good nor bad, for that matter. It’s a non-topic”, explains Bruno Beschizza today. The current crisis does not necessarily push vulnerable populations to plan for fifteen months.

When we talk to him about Games “popular”Mathieu Lahaye can’t help but sigh. “Go meet young people in the neighborhoods and ask them what the Games mean to them. There is no link. They feel like this event is not for them.”regrets the former sprint specialist, who, with Ladji Doucouré, his counterpart in the 110-meter hurdles, founded Golden Blocks, an association which has been promoting sport in neighborhoods since 2014.

You have 80.69% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

You may also like

Lampard sets a negative record – sport.ORF.at

Clayton Kershaw’s 200th win ‘epitomized who he is...

There will be a salary increase for First...

Pierre Ménès sentenced to two months suspended prison...

A race on June 17 in the evening...

Slovak ice hockey players have six Olympic medalists...

Women’s Super League: How do title rivals fare...

Newcomer zero-growth Frisbee movement “cooling down”? – Entertainment...

Suns equalize against Clippers in NBA playoff

John Yems: Former Crawley boss ban extended until...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy