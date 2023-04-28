The 2026 Women’s World Cup will take place in Germany

The women’s world championship will take place in Germany in 2026. The German Basketball Association was awarded the contract for the event in three years’ time in the Philippine capital Manila on Friday.

In the late summer of 2026, 16 teams will initially be fighting for the title in four groups of four. The game is to be played in Berlin. The last time a women’s basketball world championship was held in Germany was in 1998.

“The promotion of basketball for women and girls will be a focus of our work in the entire German basketball family in the coming years,” said DBB President Ingo Weiss. “The women’s World Cup should be the flagship project.”

Men’s World Cup 2027 in Qatar

The World Cup for men in 2027 will take place in Qatar, as the world association announced on Friday. All games of the tournament in four years are to be played in Doha.

The host of the 2022 World Cup has hosted numerous major sporting events such as the 2015 Handball World Cup, the 2016 Cycling World Cup, the 2018 Gymnastics World Cup and the 2019 Athletics World Cup. The swimming world championships will come to Doha in 2024, and Qatar is also considered a potential candidate for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.