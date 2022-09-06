Source: Rizhao News Release time: 2022-09-06 06:33:52

Mainstream Rizhao News Vitality Rizhao, wonderful provincial luck. On the evening of September 5, the closing ceremony of the 25th Shandong Games was held in Rizhao Xianghe Sports Park. Li Ganjie, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, attended and announced the closing of the Provincial Games, and Zhou Naixiang, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, delivered the closing speech. Zhang Haibo, Member of the Standing Committee and Secretary General of the Provincial Party Committee, Sun Jiye, Vice Governor, Song Junji, Secretary General of the Provincial Government, Li Zheng, Director of the Provincial Sports Bureau, Zhang Hui, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Hou Xiaobin, Deputy Secretary of the Linyi Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee , Mayor Li Zaiwu attended.

At night, the Rizhao Xianghe Sports Park is full of brilliance and a warm atmosphere. At 8 pm, the closing ceremony kicked off in the wonderful review video of the Provincial Games, and all delegations entered the venue.

Afterwards, everyone stood up and sang the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China.

At the meeting, the results of the current Provincial Games and the list of sportsmanship awards were announced. Li Ganjie, Zhou Naixiang and others presented awards to the winning delegations.

Zhou Naixiang said in his speech that this year’s Provincial Games is a sports event held when the province has thoroughly implemented the important instructions and requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping and celebrated the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. This grand event has woven a “safety net” for epidemic prevention and control and the smooth running of the competition, demonstrated the “wind of civilization” of fairness, justice, solidarity and friendship, and demonstrated the “green beauty” of ecological environmental protection, simplicity and low carbon. The “Light of Wisdom”, which is powered by technology, efficient and convenient, has inspired the “Power of Endeavor” of continuous self-improvement and the courage to surpass. The cadres and masses of the whole province should take the successful holding of the current provincial games as an opportunity to vigorously promote the Olympic spirit and Chinese sports spirit of “faster, higher, stronger and more united”, and continue to promote mass sports, competitive sports and sports. Industrial coordinated development and high-quality development. We must consciously take up the glorious mission of “going ahead and opening a new situation”, actively participate in various fronts of reform, development and stability, and work hard, work hard, and strive to be the first in the new era of socialism with a more high-spirited state of mind and an indomitable attitude of struggle. On the new journey of building a modern and powerful province, “picking gold and silver”, striving for success, and welcoming the party’s 20 victories with practical actions and outstanding achievements.

In his speech, Li Zaiwu expressed his gratitude to all the staff and friends from all walks of life who contributed to the Provincial Games. He said that Rizhao adheres to the concept of “organizing the competition, participating in the competition, and developing the color”, and has made great efforts to create “vigorous Rizhao, wonderful provincial sports“. Everyone worked hard for their dreams and fought for honor, and achieved a sports event. The city’s grand gatherings and development grand gatherings bring together the surging forces that go ahead and start a new situation. The Provincial Games is about to end, but the hard work will never end. Rizhao will be anchored in “run a meeting well and invigorate a city”, and create a more creative, influential and attractive city of youth, sunshine and vitality, and create “the beautiful Shandong, the vitality of Rizhao” with pride of a better tomorrow.

The flag handover ceremony of the Provincial Games was held at the meeting. Li Zaiwu will hand the flag to Li Zheng, and Li Zheng will hand over the flag to Hou Xiaobin. The propaganda video of Linyi City, the host city of the 26th Games of Shandong Province, was played.

The closing ceremony came to an end with the wonderful cultural and sports performance “Blooming in the Sun”.

This Provincial Games is the first large-scale comprehensive sports event held in our province under the normalization of epidemic prevention and control. A total of 17,000 athletes, more than 2,600 coaches, and more than 2,800 referees participated in 32 major events, There are 996 events and a total of 1,430 gold medals. The scale of the competition ranks among the top in the country. The majority of athletes fought tenaciously and competed fairly on the field, and achieved both sports performance and spiritual civilization. (Rizhao NewspaperAll media reporter Meng Xiangyan reported）