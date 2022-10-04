Home Sports The Academy trembles with Real Meda Zecchino signs the tie in the 83rd minute
Sports

The Academy trembles with Real Meda Zecchino signs the tie in the 83rd minute

by admin
The Academy trembles with Real Meda Zecchino signs the tie in the 83rd minute

ENRICO VENNI

03 October 2022

MEDA

A goal by Zecchino at the end of the match allows Pavia Academy to return with a point from Meda’s away match. Match that saw the Brianza take the lead with Toth in the 20 ‘of the first half. Salterio’s team leaves two heavy points on a field of a team that in the previous three matches had obtained a draw and lost the other two games played.

After the goleada with Pontedera, the Pavia Academy was aiming for another success to confirm itself in the leading group of group A of Serie C. But after four days the blue are forced to not keep up with rivals Orobica Bergamo and Accademia Vittuone that lead the ranking.

In addition to falling to -2 from the top, Codecà and her teammates are now also one point behind Azal ee Solbiatese and Pinerolo in a start to the season in which no team is at full points after the first four rounds.

The team of coach Roberto Salterio had won two wins at Fortunati, while away from home they had to settle for two draws. However, the opponents encountered were quite different: the Orobica Bergamo is among the top-ranking opponents, while the Real Meda had to be within the reach of the Pavia Academy.

To limit the damage, with the equalizer 7 ‘from the end of the match Zecchino took the field in the last 20’ of the match and ready to make the most of this final part to give at least a draw to the blue. The goal is to return to victory already next weekend when the Pavia Academy will face the Piedmontese of Freedom to return to travel at full speed in a championship that promises to be very fought for the very first positions of the ranking. –

See also  Australian Open, Barty home idol wins. Collins knocked out in the final

ENRICO VENNI

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Spalletti remains cold: “Happy for my Napoli, but...

the latest video news from the world of...

National Table Tennis Men’s Team Chengdu World Table...

“Two points lost, but nice reaction after the...

World Table Tennis Championships Women’s Team Hong Kong,...

Ryder Cup: Donald and Johnson at the Colosseum...

Fan Zhendong advanced to the top of the...

Tassi: “We never give up This victory we...

World Table Tennis Championships men’s team Zhang Ben...

Chelsea-Milan, De Ketelaere chasing the first goal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy