MEDA

A goal by Zecchino at the end of the match allows Pavia Academy to return with a point from Meda’s away match. Match that saw the Brianza take the lead with Toth in the 20 ‘of the first half. Salterio’s team leaves two heavy points on a field of a team that in the previous three matches had obtained a draw and lost the other two games played.

After the goleada with Pontedera, the Pavia Academy was aiming for another success to confirm itself in the leading group of group A of Serie C. But after four days the blue are forced to not keep up with rivals Orobica Bergamo and Accademia Vittuone that lead the ranking.

In addition to falling to -2 from the top, Codecà and her teammates are now also one point behind Azal ee Solbiatese and Pinerolo in a start to the season in which no team is at full points after the first four rounds.

The team of coach Roberto Salterio had won two wins at Fortunati, while away from home they had to settle for two draws. However, the opponents encountered were quite different: the Orobica Bergamo is among the top-ranking opponents, while the Real Meda had to be within the reach of the Pavia Academy.

To limit the damage, with the equalizer 7 ‘from the end of the match Zecchino took the field in the last 20’ of the match and ready to make the most of this final part to give at least a draw to the blue. The goal is to return to victory already next weekend when the Pavia Academy will face the Piedmontese of Freedom to return to travel at full speed in a championship that promises to be very fought for the very first positions of the ranking. –

ENRICO VENNI