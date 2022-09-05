Another excellent name in the roll of honor of the prestigious Esordienti tournament. Atalanta ko in the final. Third AC Milan that overtakes Padua. Dolomiti and LG Valbelluna out in the second round

ALPAGO

The Esordienti of Juventus conquer the ninth edition of the Alpagocup, the increasingly popular youth football tournament organized in the Conca, which this year involved thirty-two clubs (and among these many realities linked to professionalism, from Inter Milan to Milan, passing through Juventus who raised the trophy to the sky).

In the final, the bianconeri beat Atalanta 2-0 thanks to the goals scored in the final by Lai and Laruccia. In the final for third place, Milan dropped a poker against Padova, overcoming them 4-1. Previously, in the semi-finals of the tournament, Juventus had eliminated the Rossoneri 3-1 while Atalanta had the better of measure (1-0) over the red and white from Veneto. As for the Belluno formations, there were four teams at the starting line of this ninth edition of the Alpago cup: the Dolomiti Bellunesi, the LG Valbelluna, the Ponte nelle Alpi and the Alpago host. Two of these, at the end of the qualifying phase, had entered the main draw of the round of 16 with merit: the Dolomiti Bellunesi and the LG Valbelluna 2021.

Both failed to make it to the quarter-finals, but theirs remains an experience to be framed in such a high-level youth tournament.

Quarter finals: Atalanta – Sudtirol 2-2, Donatello – Padua 0-0, Juventus – Venice 2-0, Montebelluna – Milan 0-2. Round of 16: Hellas Verona – Donatello 0-3, Juventus – Liapiave 2-1, Montebelluna – Inter 1-0, Borgoricco – Atalanta 0-3, Dolomiti Bellunesi – Venice 0-1, Liventina – Padua 1-2, Milan – Treviso 2- 0, Sudtirol – LG Valbelluna 2-0.

The other sixteen participating teams had been excluded from the round of 16 and yesterday faced each other in a “B” tournament.

They are Vittorio Falmec, Union Pro, Fontanafredda, Calvi Noale, Vazzola, Spinea, Mestre, Tamai, Giorgione, Vittsangiacomo, Pordenone, Ponte nelle Alpi, Portomansué, Alpago, Carenipievigina and Ponzano. The matches of the three days (the tournament, in fact, had still opened on Friday evening) were played in six different sports facilities: Tambre, Sant’Anna, Farra, Chies, Cornei and Puos. The influx of guests throughout the Alpago is very remarkable.