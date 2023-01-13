Apu, look who we see again. On Sunday, the bianconeri are on stage in Cento and meet for the first time as a fresh ex Federico Mussini, 65 appearances and 632 points with the Old Wild West uniform between January 2021 and December 2022. Friends away but “enemies” for 40 ‘, because the player from Reggio wants to shine and the easy triple.

What emotions do you experience in view of this challenge as an ex?

«It will be a special match because after three years in Udine finding my former team-mates as opponents, moreover during the season, will be a strange but stimulating sensation at the same time. I’ll be quite excited, given that we’re playing in Cento and not in Udine, but certainly very excited».

What has remained of the experience in Udine?

«Three seasons at the highest level always with the aim of winning the championship, this is a mentality that a player carries with him even in the rest of his career. On a human level, however, I have many people left and many friendships that I will certainly cultivate in the coming years ».

Who will be the Apu people who will greet first on Sunday?

«I can’t give precise names, because I got on very well with everyone: I’ll start by greeting the first people I meet».

What regrets do you have about the three years in the Apu shirt?

«My biggest regrets concern last year’s final, because we were a truly top-level team, not only on the pitch but also in the locker room. Unfortunately we lacked energy in the season finale, and Verona deserved the promotion».

Carlo Finetti new Apu head coach. Your opinion?

“I’m very happy for him, he has a great opportunity and a great responsibility, but he will be able to handle it being very well prepared, so I wish him all the best.”

How is your settling in Cento going?

«Very well, I get along very well with my teammates and coach. The weather is very hot and it’s a historic season for the club, so it’s a great environment in which to play basketball.”

What game do you expect for Sunday?

«It will be a very physical match, with very hot weather because it is an important match for both teams. We will have to be good at equalizing their physicality and focus on our safety, we are training to get ready for the challenge».

If you could remove a player from APU, who would you choose?

«I would remove Briscoe, because he is a player who is among the best, if not the best, in A2 in terms of talent and therefore can put us in difficulty in various ways. At the same time, however, I wouldn’t do it, because we are very close friends and therefore it will be a great incentive for both of us to play against and possibly mark each other».