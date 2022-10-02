Action. Sunday 2 October at 6pm the Apu Old Wild West opens its championship in Ferrara, determined to write a new page of history after the very bitter one in June against Verona.

While waiting to discover the script of this A2 series, at Juventus they joke about it: on the eve of the Apu social networks a photo of Boniciolli and Martelossi appeared in the Blues Brothers version, complete with a quote “on a mission on behalf of God”. He plays down before he starts, hoping to be able to laugh again next June with the expected happy ending.

FINALLY BRISCOE

The Old Wild West left for Ferrara yesterday afternoon, this morning a finishing session without any doubts of formation. As anticipated in recent days, Pellegrino will be out of the eleven on the scoresheet.

Apu then with only one role pivot, Cusin, with Esposito ready to give him a hand under the planks. The spotlight, however, will all be on Isaiah Briscoe, on his first outing with the Juventus uniform.

The expectations are high, the teammates and the technical staff report an illegal player for the category, today we will have the first answers. It will also be interesting to see the quintets that coach Boniciolli will rotate, especially as regards box number 1: Palumbo is the only classic point guard, Sherrill and Briscoe are two combo guards.

APU CHANGING ROOM

The spokesperson for the Juventus group on the eve is Fabio Mian: «This week we have worked very well, with full ranks, since Briscoe has also arrived.

This helps, because he is an important player. A very competitive championship begins, where nobody can be underestimated, so watch out for Ferrara ».

Assistant coach Carlo Finetti introduces the match as follows: «If we defend as a team, with aggression, we can express ourselves at our best, otherwise we struggle. Briscoe? He is a great ball handler, an excellent player in the open field, capable of solving complicated situations on his own ».

HOW TO FOLLOW IT

Tessi Group Ferrara-Old Wild West Udine is broadcast live on LnpPass for holders of specific season tickets, live updates on the Lnp website and on the official Apu social networks.