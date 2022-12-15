Original title: Messi and Mbappe temporarily tied for the top scorer list of this World Cup with 5 goals-(quote)

The battle for the World Cup Golden Boot is confusing (theme)

Workers’ Daily—China Industry Net reporter Liu Bing

In the early morning of the 15th Beijing time, in the second semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar, the French team defeated Morocco 2-0 and will face Argentina in the final. Although Mbappe of the French team did not score in this battle, he still tied Messi for the top scorer list of this World Cup with 5 goals.

The World Cup Golden Boot is an honor awarded by FIFA to the player with the most goals in each World Cup finals. Although football is a sport that focuses on teamwork, big-name players, especially top scorers, often determine the upper limit of the team. Therefore, fans pay no less attention to the Golden Boot than to the final ownership of the Hercules Cup. Since entering the knockout stage, the competition for the Golden Boot of this World Cup has become increasingly fierce.

After the semi-finals, Alvarez and Giroud scored only 4 goals after Messi and Mbappé. Since the above-mentioned 4 players are still going to the finals, they all have the opportunity to continue to rewrite the scoring record. The competition for the Golden Boot in this World Cup can be described as complicated and confusing.

In the first semi-final, Argentina’s first goal came from Messi’s penalty kick. After this campaign, Messi scored 11 World Cup goals on behalf of Argentina, surpassing Barty and ranking first in the history of the Argentine team.

Messi’s teammate Alvarez became the second player in history to score both goals and create penalties in a World Cup semi-final. The “post-00” player only completed his national team debut last year and played less than 10 times for the team. After 6 games in this World Cup, he has transformed into a new football star who scored 4 goals and is expected to compete for the Golden Boot.

In the World Cup in Russia 4 years ago, the 19-year-old Mbappe was born and surprised the world with 4 goals. In this World Cup, Mbappe will not lose his courage in the past. So far, he has scored 9 goals in the two World Cups. This number has surpassed Maradona and tied with Baggio, Eusebio and other football stars. After the quarter-finals, the outside world was expecting Mbappé to win the World Cup Golden Boot, but his response was very pragmatic: “My only goal is to win the World Cup. This (defending) is the only dream.”

The 36-year-old Giroud is also known as the “king of shooters”. In the first game against the Australian team, Giroud scored twice, tying Henry’s French national team scoring record. Entering the knockout round against Poland, Giroud opened the scoring first and officially became the player with the highest number of goals in the history of the French team. In the subsequent life-and-death contest with the England team, his lore goal was crucial for the “Gallic Rooster” to advance to the semi-finals. “At this age, it may be unbelievable to achieve such an achievement in the world‘s top football event, the World Cup.” France coach Didier Deschamps said.

It is worth mentioning that although the Portuguese team missed the semi-finals in this World Cup, Ronaldo is still ambitious, but in the first game against Ghana, Ronaldo scored 1 goal, making him the first player to score in five consecutive World Cups. First person.

Looking back on the previous World Cups, there are many “scorers” who have been immortal in football history and impressed fans.

Fontaine, the legendary player of the French team, only participated in the 1958 World Cup, but scored 13 goals in one fell swoop, becoming the player with the most goals in a single World Cup. Fontaine’s record is beyond the reach of future generations, and no one has broken it so far.

As of now, the player with the most goals in the World Cup is Miroslav Klose from the German team. He participated in four World Cups and scored 16 goals. The legendary Brazilian star Ronaldo scored 15 goals in four World Cups and helped Brazil win two World Cup championships, which can be called a football legend.

Who will be the Golden Boot of this World Cup? The answer will be revealed after the final.