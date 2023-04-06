Today, the beasts followed the tradition according to which the home team always won in the series with Olymp. The first set was won by the Brno team after an even start and then a seven-point lead 25:22, in the next two the opponents from Prague did not let go of the lead even once.
The main point support of Brňanek was the all-rounder Aneta Kocmanová-Havlíčková, who strengthened the Šelmy after returning from Turkey this January, as well as another former representative, record player Pavla Šmídová, not long after her. Today, Havlíčková contributed 16 points to the progress, including the final one.
Liberec won the quarter-final series with Frýdek-Místek 3:0, as did KP Brno against Ostrava and Prostějov against Olomouc.
|Women’s volleyball extra league playoff quarter-finals – 5th match:
|Brno Beasts – Olymp Prague 3:0 (22, 16, 17)
|Most points: Kocmanová-Havlíčková 16, Kyryčenková 14, Kozubíková 10 – Virtová 10, Kalhousová and Gandová 6 each. Final score of the series: 3:2.
|Semi-final pairs: Liberec – Šelmy, KP Brno – Prostějov