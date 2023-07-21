The best electrolyte drinks to effectively hydrate

Electrolytes are essential minerals that play a vital role in the proper functioning of our bodies. These substances are involved in a number of essential processes, including the conduction of nerve impulses, muscle contraction, cellular hydration and regulation of body pH.

Among the most important electrolytes used by the body are the sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, chloride and bicarbonate. It is essential to ensure an adequate supply of these minerals through diet in order to maintain optimal electrolyte balance and preserve general health.

Electrolyte losses occur naturally every day through perspiration, especially during physical activity or in conditions of intense heat. Therefore, it is crucial to regularly restore these minerals through a balanced and nutrient-rich diet.

Luckily, fruits and vegetables are an important source of electrolytes. In particular, foods with a high water content such as cucumbers, lettuce, celery, radishes, strawberries, melons and watermelon are particularly suitable for optimal hydration and to provide a significant supply of electrolytes.

However, there may be situations where more targeted electrolyte replenishment is needed, such as during strenuous sporting activity or if you are dehydrated due to a specific disease or condition. In such circumstances, electrolyte drinks can be an effective solution to restore electrolyte balance and ensure adequate hydration.

In the following guide, we will explore some of the best electrolyte drinks available, with a focus on their nutritional characteristics and hydration properties. We’ll find out which drinks are best suited to meet your specific needs, whether you’re an athlete engaged in an intense workout, or you’re looking for a way to better hydrate on a hot day.

Some follow electrolyte-rich drinks which will help you recover better after sporting activity and hydrate yourself properly.

Coconut water

Coconut water is the liquid found inside a coconut. It should not be confused with coconut milk, which comes from the white pulp of the nut.

Coconut water is low in sugar and contains numerous electrolytes, including sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium.

With only 15 calories per 100ml, it’s also a healthy alternative to commercially available sodas, juices and sports drinks.

You can drink it natural, you can find it in bricks in supermarkets often in the BIO section. You can also add it to smoothies or use it to dilute fruit juice.

Cow or soy milk

In addition to his wealth of electrolytes such as calcium, sodium and potassium, milk provides a great combination of carbohydrates and proteins. These two macronutrients can help repair muscle tissue after sports training.

One study suggests that milk would be a better post-workout drink than many commercial sports drinks, and at a much lower cost.

Warning: cow’s milk may not be the right choice for everyone, especially those on a vegan diet or are intolerant to dairy products.

Some studies have shown that soy milk protein can aid in muscle repair providing an electrolyte profile similar to that of cow’s milk.

Watermelon juice

One 250ml cup of watermelon juice provides approximately 6% of the recommended daily intake of potassium and magnesium, also offering small quantities of others electrolytes such as calcium and phosphorus.

Watermelon juice also contains L-citrullinean amino acid that can improve oxygen transport and sports performance.

Other types of fruit juices can also be a good source of electrolytes. For example, orange and cherry juices also contain potassium, magnesium and phosphorus.

One major disadvantage of fruit juices as electrolyte drinks is that they are usually low in sodium.

You can combine fruit juice, salt, and water to make up for this, but the sodium intake of the Western diet is usually sufficient, so this sodium-enriched electrolyte preparation is recommended primarily for endurance athletes.

Shakes

The best sources of electrolytes come from foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes and dairy products, which can be blended to obtain a tasty and nutrient-rich drink.

If you’re recovering from gastroenteritis and want to replace lost electrolytes, a smoothie may be easier to digest and more palatable than most solids.

The smoothies are also a great option for anyone looking for a post-workout recovery drink. They can not only replace lost electrolytes but also be a great way to promote muscle tissue growth and repair by including protein-rich supplements.

However, a smoothie might not be the best option if you’re looking for one electrolyte drink to be consumed during intense or prolonged physical exercise. It will give you an unpleasant feeling of heaviness that is not compatible with sporting activity.

Mineral waters

Mineral water is one way to low calorie to take up electrolytes and keep you well hydrated.

Most tap water contains about 2% of your daily requirement for some electrolytes, such as sodium, calcium and magnesium.

Some brands of bottled water are specifically formulated to aid in hydration and mineral replacement and contain higher amounts of electrolytes.

Are sports drinks recommended?

Commercially sold sports drinks are among the most popular electrolyte drinks.

These drinks may be beneficial for endurance athletes who need a combination of easily digestible carbohydrates, fluids and electrolytes to maintain hydration and energy during a workout.

However, some commercial sports drinks tend to contain a lot of artificial colors and flavors, as well as added sugar.

Homemade recipe for an electrolyte drink

An easy and inexpensive way to stay hydrated during exercise is to make your own electrolyte drink.

Simply combine a blend of pure fruit juices (orange juice, apple juice, etc.), add coconut water and a pinch of salt to create a healthier electrolyte drink, with no artificial ingredients or added sugar.

At the end of your workout, drink a glass of cow’s or soy milk to complete your intake.

Learn more about electrolytes in nutrition

Electrolytes are chemical compounds that carry an electrical charge in the form of ions in body fluids.

Since the body cannot produce electrolytes itself, they must be supplied through the daily diet. If the electrolyte balance is compromised, health problems can occur.

Muscles can weaken with cramps. Anxiety may occur. Nausea or concentration and sleep disturbances, as well as fatigue, may occur.

The calcium electrolyte is required for muscle contraction.

Magnesium is also needed in this process.

Sodium helps maintain fluid balance by osmosis.

Here are some foods that provide electrolytes:

Sodium: marinated foods, cheese and table salt.

Chloride: table salt.

Potassium: fruits and vegetables

Magnesium: semi and nights

Soccer: dairy products, green leafy vegetables.

Electrolytes like baking soda are naturally produced by the body, so you don’t need to worry about including them in your diet.

What can cause an electrolyte imbalance?

Possible causes of electrolyte deficiency can be:

Strenuous exercise that causes water loss and sodium loss through sweat. High temperatures causing increased sweating. Poor nutrient absorption due to poor digestion. Vomiting and diarrhea which can cause rapid loss of water. Kidney problems which can make it difficult for the kidneys to maintain water balance. Diuretics that promote the loss of water through urine.

