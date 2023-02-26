Home Sports The Blues pass the Team sprint qualifications without a hitch
Sports

The Blues pass the Team sprint qualifications without a hitch

by admin
The Blues pass the Team sprint qualifications without a hitch

In search of a second medal in these Worlds of Planica (Slovenia), the Blues will be in the final later (from 2 p.m.) of the Team sprint. This Sunday noon, the Renaud Jay – Richard Jouve pair qualified by finishing seventh in the qualifications (cumulative times over the 2 athletes) 11”23 behind Norway led by Paal Golberg and Johannes Klaebo.

Appointed first torchbearer, Renaud Jay set the eighth time (at 4”9) individually (best time for Klaebo), while Richard Jouve appeared further back (22nd at 9”3) on fresh and slow snow .

“The sensations were not easy because it’s very slow with this wet snow”

“Time gives an idea of ​​the formlets go Jay. I think it’s not bad. The sensations were not easy because it is very slow with this wet snow. It’s good to get into it and start the day. It’s going to be a very hard day, we’ll have to stay mobilized until the end. »

Among the girls, the pair Mélissa Gal – Léna Quintin also qualified (10th time) for the final (from 1:30 p.m.), while it was the Americans Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern who set the best combined time ahead of the Sweden (Ribom – Sundling) and Norway (Kalvaa – T. Weng).

See also  The Argentina team will carry out a training camp in Paris in March

You may also like

Zheng Zhi and Chen Tao will join the...

Football: Tommasi new president of the Italian national...

Viaplay Cup final: Rangers and Celtic ready for...

«Italian racist referees». The study from England –...

Liu Qingyi won the 2023 breakdancing first Olympic...

Karl Robinson: Oxford United head coach sacked after...

MLB players’ union head: ‘We will never agree’...

Memphis dominates the big match against Denver

25 criminals arrested between Cádiz, Málaga and Barcelona...

The hidden wonders of the Aveto Natural Park,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy