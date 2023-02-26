In search of a second medal in these Worlds of Planica (Slovenia), the Blues will be in the final later (from 2 p.m.) of the Team sprint. This Sunday noon, the Renaud Jay – Richard Jouve pair qualified by finishing seventh in the qualifications (cumulative times over the 2 athletes) 11”23 behind Norway led by Paal Golberg and Johannes Klaebo.
Appointed first torchbearer, Renaud Jay set the eighth time (at 4”9) individually (best time for Klaebo), while Richard Jouve appeared further back (22nd at 9”3) on fresh and slow snow .
“The sensations were not easy because it’s very slow with this wet snow”
“Time gives an idea of the formlets go Jay. I think it’s not bad. The sensations were not easy because it is very slow with this wet snow. It’s good to get into it and start the day. It’s going to be a very hard day, we’ll have to stay mobilized until the end. »
Among the girls, the pair Mélissa Gal – Léna Quintin also qualified (10th time) for the final (from 1:30 p.m.), while it was the Americans Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern who set the best combined time ahead of the Sweden (Ribom – Sundling) and Norway (Kalvaa – T. Weng).