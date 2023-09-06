the Blues with their executives and without too much pressure to face the All Blacks

Coach Fabien Galthié and captain Antoine Dupont during a press conference before the opening match of the World Cup, Wednesday September 6, 2023 in Rueil-Malmaison (Hauts-de-Seine). ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

Since the beginning of his mandate, Fabien Galthié has hardly got into the habit of bluffing. During the weeks preceding the matches of his XV of France, the tricolor coach does not hide his game during training sessions open to the press: depending on the color of the bibs worn by the players – blue or white -, it is easy to determine the composition of the Blues for the meeting of the weekend. And when it comes to the big meeting they have been preparing for four years, the opening match of “their” World Cup at home, the French coach has hardly changed his habits.

To face the New Zealand All Blacks, Friday September 8 (9:15 p.m.), in a summit of world rugby, the French management chose “the best team in France at the moment”assured Fabien Galthié Wednesday, September 6 at a press conference.

If the essentials of the team composition were known, with the usual framework of the winners of the Grand Slam 2022 – from Julien Marchand to Thomas Ramos via Grégory Alldritt and Antoine Dupont -, an uncertainty remained, about the second center lined up alongside Gaël Fickou. Injured in the hamstrings during the final preparation outing against Australia, Jonathan Danty took part in training this week, but the usual holder proved too fair to face the All Blacks. He is replaced in the starting fifteen by the young Bordeaux player Yoram Moefana. “We lose a strong element, but we have behind another strong element to replace itsummarized winger Gabin Villière at a press conference. Yoram was present at the Grand Slam last year, and he has his strengths. »

“Everyone already sees us lifting this trophy”

The fortieth team composition of Fabien Galthié’s mandate is that of an appointment marked for four years on the calendar. “This match is a celebration, a joy, a great happiness, insisted the Lot technician. What could be better than playing against New Zealand? in the opening match of the World Cup? If the tricolor coach expects “a challenge in all areas, in terms of individual and collective performance, strategy, and emotional performance” facing an adversary whom he considers to be “the best team in the world”he and his men endeavored to evacuate the pressure linked to the event.

“To host a planetary event, the Holy Grail of our sport, of course there is pressureassumed captain Antoine Dupont. We have had convincing results in recent seasons, so today everyone can already see us lifting this trophy. » However, the Blues, ambitious, ensure “to manage not to worry too much”and maintain their functioning for four years. “We are very light, we do not carry weight [lié à la pression] which could weigh us down. We are very happy to play and start on Friday against New Zealand,” insisted Fabien Galthié.

Friday, the XV of France has an appointment with the All Blacks, their haka – to which they assure not to prepare, favoring the preparation of the match – and 80,000 of their inflamed fans. The Blues also have an appointment with their history, France having never won the World Cup despite three disputed finals.

Thomas Ramos – Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villière – (o) Matthieu Jalibert, (m) Antoine Dupont (cap.) – Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt, François Cros – Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki – Uini Atonio, Julien Merchant, Reda Wardi

Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent, Maxime Lucu, Arthur Vincent, Melvyn Jaminet

