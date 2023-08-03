the calendar and the Italian stages – Sportellate

The padel competitions of the Premier Padel 2023 continue, and Italy is among the undisputed protagonists of these international competitions.

On July 16th it was the turn of the Tournament at the Foro Italicowith a spectacular final that saw the Coello-Tapia duo triumph: the Spaniard and the Argentine won the final and a prize of 42,700 euros each, thanks to a challenge that saw them triumph over the idol of the crowds “Paquito” Navarro, defeated in the final. With a 7/5 7/6 Paquito and Chingotto failed to grab the victory, which instead, as regards the women’s race, went to Triay and Ortega. The Spaniards won against their Spanish compatriots Sanchez and Josemaria, in a match as long as enthralling that lasted almost three hours.

The next Italian appointment

The fact that at the Forum, for the Majors of Romewere also present, as spectators, great names of Italian sport such as Francesco Totti, Marco Materazzi and Daniele de Rossi, and, to attend the men’s final, José Mourinho, says a lot about the sequel to padel in Italy among the idols of the much more known as “ball”.

And it doesn’t end there: after the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel Roman the calendar continues unabated with the following appointments for next winter:

MENDOZA P1 – scheduled from July 31st to August 6th PARIS MAJOR – Roland Garros Paris, scheduled from September 4th to 10th NEWGIZA P1 – scheduled from October 30th to November 5th MEXICO MAJOR – Monterrey, scheduled from November 27th to December 3rd

Another all-Italian meeting concludes these 4 international padel events in style, the one at theAllianz Cloud in Milan, scheduled from 4 to 10 December. The choice of Italy as the scene of the most famous padel competitions in the world reflects Premier Padel’s intention to enhance the places where the passion for this discipline, although relatively new, is strongest and most rooted.

To confirm it is the same president of Premier Padel, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, with great satisfaction also of Luigi Carraro, president of the FIP, in full “International Padel Federation”. Carraro’s thanks for these successes went not only to Premier Padel, but also to the Professional Padel Association and to all the fans of this sport which is clearly on the rise among the public’s preferences.

The numbers of padel in Italy

To better understand the scope of this sport in Italy, some interesting numbers come to the rescue: first of all, second Mr Padel Paddlealready in the first three months of this 2023 there was an increase in facilities of 5 percentage points. We are talking about places used for the game of padel of various sizes, with an average of 3 fields each, but which can even enclose 13 fields, therefore with rather important dimensions. The increase in structures destined for padel is a direct consequence of the increase in the practice of this sport in all Italian regions, with a prevalence – at least for now – in Lombardy and Lazio, where there are even more than 1700 fields. The trend actually it started a few years ago, and it has seen the emergence of new clubs, as well as the expansion of existing ones.

Padel in online betting

In short, we continue to invest in padel, so much so that the discipline has also begun to be considered by the players schedules of the major legal betting operators in Italy, alongside soccer, basketball, tennis, volleyball and other mainstream sports. In particular, Sisal and Eurobet were the first to include odds on the Miami Open, which represents the leading tournament of the World Padel Tour. events, live and pre-match odds will be available. The padel bets they are not yet on the same level as those on other sports but, according to Valeria Olivato of Reliable, once they have equalized those on the most important disciplines, bettors will have to choose the ADM platform with the best odds and the most varied and diversified betting options.

Towards greater successes: the padel audience

We don’t know when this will happen, but what is certain is that, if we follow the trends of 2022 and the current year, we will hear more and more about padel. In 2022, specifically, at the Grand Stand Arena of the Foro Italico they were more than 6000 spectators to celebrate the victory of Galan and Lebron, but the Roman week saw, in total, more than 25,000 visitors, with over 700,000 euros in receipts. These are important numbers for a sport that has established itself for a few years, surpassed only by the record of 11,000 attendances at the Aconcagua Arena, the Argentine sports hall that hosted the semifinals of the Premier Padel P1 tournament.

For all these reasons padel is among the first candidates to finally become an Olympic sport. The procedure to follow involves a passage through the entry into the Gaisf, an association that includes over one hundred sports federations. After two years of “observation” by one of the federations, the presence of formal and substantial requirements necessary for admission is assessed: it seems that there are hopes of “entry” for the next Olympic Games in 2032.

Meanwhile, padel still has a long way to go to continue attracting fans, spectators and new talent.

