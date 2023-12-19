Home » The Chinese team won 2 silvers and 2 bronzes at the Changchun Freestyle Skiing Aerials World Cup. Qi Guangpu praised the rise of young athletes-Sports-China Engineering Network
The Chinese team won 2 silvers and 2 bronzes at the Changchun Freestyle Skiing Aerials World Cup. Qi Guangpu praised the rise of young athletes

The Chinese team achieved great success at the recent 2023-2024 FIS Freestyle Skiing Aerials World Cup Changchun station, winning a total of 2 silver and 2 bronze medals. The event concluded on December 17, with the Chinese team’s performance earning them praise from veteran skater Qi Guangpu.

In the mixed team competition, the Chinese team secured 1 silver and 1 bronze, with the United States winning the championship. The competition saw teams from China, the United States, Switzerland, and Ukraine vie for the top spot. Qi Guangpu, Zhang Yifan, and Kong Fanyu formed one of the Chinese teams, with Li Tianma, Wang Xindi, and Chen Meiting and Yang Longxiao, Sun Jiaxu, and Xu Nuo completing the Chinese lineup.

Veteran skater Qi Guangpu and his teammates Zhang Yifan and Kong Fanyu secured the bronze medal in the mixed team event. Following the win, Qi Guangpu celebrated with his family, embracing his 4-year-old daughter and expressing joy that she had been able to watch him compete live.

Speaking of the team’s overall performance, Qi Guangpu commended the younger generation of Chinese skaters for their strong showing in the competition. He expressed hope that their results would continue to improve as they develop their potential and strength.

The Chinese team’s success at the Freestyle Skiing Aerials World Cup Changchun station is a testament to their dedication and skill, setting the stage for even greater achievements in the future.

