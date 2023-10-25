The Concacaf Champions Cup 2024: Draw, Schedule, and Competition Format Revealed

The Concacaf Champions Cup, the highly anticipated tournament in the region, announced on Tuesday the date for the draw, game schedule, and competition format. The tournament is set to begin in February 2024 and will conclude in June with a thrilling single-match final.

The 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup is expected to be a landmark event in the history of the competition. The tournament will start taking shape in December 2023, bringing together 27 participating teams for an unprecedented competition.

Concacaf has scheduled the draw for the 2024 Champions Cup on Wednesday, December 13. The draw will take place at 6 PM CT in Mexico and 7 PM ET in the United States. The draw will feature all 27 participating clubs, which will be determined without any pending quotas. Fans can follow the draw on TUDN/ViX.

The draw will consist of four pots. Pots 1 and 2, known as the “club pots,” will contain the names of the clubs that have not been pre-assigned. Pots A and B, known as the “position pots,” will contain the positions available in the First Round, excluding those occupied by the pre-assigned clubs.

Five teams have already secured their spots in the Round of 16. These include the champions of the Central American Cup, Caribbean Cup, Leagues Cup 2023 (Inter Miami), Liga MX with the most points (Pachuca), and the MLS Cup 2023. The MLS Cup 2023 champion will be pre-assigned according to the club ranking of December 11, 2023. The remaining participating teams will be placed in a bracket based on club rankings.

The draw will also determine the positions of the eight seeded clubs in the First Round and Round of 16. Once the positions are confirmed, the draw will commence by selecting clubs from Pot 1 and their corresponding positions from Pot A. The same process will be repeated for clubs in Pot 2 and positions in Pot B until all clubs have been assigned a position in the competition draw.

Furthermore, Concacaf has announced the schedule for the 2024 Champions Cup. The tournament will kick off in February and conclude in June with a single-match final. The First Round, consisting of 11 round-trip series, will be played in February. The Round of 16 will take place in March, followed by the Quarterfinals and Semifinals in April. The final match will be held on Sunday, June 2, providing an exhilarating conclusion to the tournament.

As for the participating clubs, 21 have already secured their spots in the 2024 Champions Cup. These include various champions and top-ranking clubs from the Canadian Championship, Canadian Premier League, Central American Cup, Leagues Cup, MX League, MLS, and US Open Cup. The remaining six spots will be filled by Caribbean clubs, Central American clubs, and an MLS club, who will qualify through their respective tournaments.

The 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup will maintain a knockout format, like its predecessor. However, it has been expanded to include five rounds and 27 clubs, providing even more excitement for fans. The first four rounds of the competition, including the First Round, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals, will consist of home and away matches. The Final, where the regional champion will be crowned, will be a thrilling single-match event held on a weekend date.

The upcoming Concacaf Champions Cup promises to captivate football fans across the region. With an expanded format, intense competition, and the prospect of witnessing the crowning of a new regional champion, the 2024 edition is set to leave a lasting impact on the history of the competition.

