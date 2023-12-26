CPIC Blue Team Dominates the Sports World in 2023

In a year filled with excitement and challenges in the sports world, the CPIC Blue Team has emerged as one of the dominant forces in sports. The Xinhua News Agency Sports Department recently selected China’s top athletes in 2023, with Zhang Yufei, Qin Haiyang, and Xie Zhenye from the CPIC Blue Team securing their spots in the top ten.

Zhang Yufei, also known as the “Butterfly Queen”, had an outstanding year, participating in multiple international events and winning a total of 23 gold medals, 4 silvers, and 2 bronzes. Her exceptional performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games and the World Swimming Championships earned her the title of Asian Games Most Valuable Player (MVP) and her first gold medal at the World Championships.

Qin Haiyang, known as “frog”, also had a remarkable year, winning three gold medals at the World Swimming Championships and breaking a new world record in the men’s 200m breaststroke. His stellar performance at the Chengdu Universiade and the Hangzhou Asian Games also earned him the title of Asian Games MVP.

Xie Zhenye, the “Flying Man”, made history by winning the men’s 100m championship at the Hangzhou Asian Games with a time of 9.97 seconds. He also contributed to the men’s 4X100m relay gold medal at the same event. Additionally, he and his teammates were awarded the bronze medal in the men’s 4X100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics, marking a significant achievement for the Chinese men’s sprinting team.

These outstanding performances have solidified the CPIC Blue Team’s position as a powerhouse in the sports world. The formation of the “Pacific Insurance Blue Team” in collaboration with China Pacific Insurance has proven to be a winning combination, with the athletes achieving remarkable success in major events throughout the year.

As the new year approaches, the members of the CPIC Blue Team are continuing their rigorous training and preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics. China Pacific Insurance has pledged to provide the team with comprehensive protection and professional services to support their pursuit of even greater success in the future.

The CPIC Blue Team’s achievements in 2023 are testament to their dedication, talent, and hard work, and they have undoubtedly brought pride and glory to the sporting community. As they continue to strive for excellence, they serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and sports enthusiasts across the globe.

