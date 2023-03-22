Home Sports The curious reason why almost all beer brands have a star in their name
Sports

The curious reason why almost all beer brands have a star in their name

by admin
The curious reason why almost all beer brands have a star in their name

03/22/2023 at 16:41

CET


The explanation dates back to the Middle Ages.

Many brands include it in their name or logo

Think about your favorite beer brand. Why does a star appear in your name or your logo? The truth is that it is very likely that this is so and not because we are fortune tellersbut because it is something widespread among brewing companies.

The reason why this is so goes back to the Middle Ages. You have to think that most of the people were illiterate, so the names of the businesses used to be symbols. The one with the breweries, to be exact, It was the Star of David (6 points).

There are interpretations about the reason for this association based on Alchemyto. Many people thought of brewers as alchemists, and the six points of the star would refer to the six elements needed to create beer: water, malt, hops, grain, yeast, and the brewmaster.

The tradition has endured through the centuries, as has the popularity of beergiving rise to countless brands with a star in their name and with many logos that have this celestial body as insignia of these marks.

See also  C5 Aircross, mid-career restyling for the Citroen medium SUV: here's what changes

You may also like

Handball/Basketball: Sport broadcaster Dyn announces price and new...

Miami Open 2023: ‘Fearless Carlos Alcaraz fuels prospect...

How Marius Wolf made it to the national...

Lazio fans banned for life from the Olimpico...

Ski jumping at the weekend: ski jumpers without...

2023 March Madness odds: Sweet 16 odds, spreads...

Ex-national coach: “Big learner” – Klinsmann before debut...

The world champion fought for recognition

Miami: affected in the ribs, Iga Swiatek withdraws

FC Bayern: “May your bus burn, you losers,”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy