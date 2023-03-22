The explanation dates back to the Middle Ages.

Many brands include it in their name or logo

Think about your favorite beer brand. Why does a star appear in your name or your logo? The truth is that it is very likely that this is so and not because we are fortune tellersbut because it is something widespread among brewing companies.

The reason why this is so goes back to the Middle Ages. You have to think that most of the people were illiterate, so the names of the businesses used to be symbols. The one with the breweries, to be exact, It was the Star of David (6 points).

There are interpretations about the reason for this association based on Alchemyto. Many people thought of brewers as alchemists, and the six points of the star would refer to the six elements needed to create beer: water, malt, hops, grain, yeast, and the brewmaster.

The tradition has endured through the centuries, as has the popularity of beergiving rise to countless brands with a star in their name and with many logos that have this celestial body as insignia of these marks.