PARIS. “We have to move forward: it is in the best interests of the nation.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with TV channels TF1 and France 2, said today, Wednesday March 22, that the controversial pension reform project should be implemented by the end of the year.

Macron spoke two days after his government barely survived a vote of no confidence on a deeply unpopular pension reform and as nationwide protests continued.

Renewed trust in Prime Minister Borne

“The answer is ‘yes’,” said the French president when asked if he still had faith in the premier, Elisabeth Borne, to lead the government of France hit by the social crisis on pension reform. Macron confirmed: «Borne has “the confidence to lead this government team”. «The mandate I gave you is to continue to expand this majority as much as possible».

By resorting to article 49.3 of the constitution to pass the disputed social security reform, Borne demonstrated his “responsibility”, Macron said again, adding that “we have no right to stoppage or immobilism”.

This reform is not a luxury

“As I speak to you, do you think I’d like to make this reform? The answer is no. I could have swept the dust under the carpet, like many before me”, said Macron, returning to saying that the pension reform “is not a luxury”, but is more than ever “necessary” to restore the balance of the pension system.

“When the unions demonstrate, they have their legitimacy, when they organize marches, they are against this reform, I respect them,” Macron said, adding however that he “does not accept violence when you are dissatisfied with something”.

I will accept being unpopular

«I choose the general interest of the country. And if I have to take on unpopularity, I will bear it,” the French president also declared. Adding «If I had one regret, it would be that I failed to convince people of the need for this reform, which once again does not please me. But I don’t live with regrets. I live by will, tenacity, commitment, because I love our country, our compatriots, so I’m working to do what we have to do.”

Review rules on “strenuous work”

“I felt the legitimate anger expressed in a republican context by some professions that have difficult working conditions”, underlined Macron who then promised new discussions with the unions so that the issue of “weary jobs” could be better addressed.

The President of the Republic acknowledged that the executive’s proposals on this point “are not strong and tangible enough”.

An “outstanding” contribution on “outstanding profits”

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has also advanced the idea of ​​”an exceptional contribution” on the “exceptional profits” of large companies, a contribution so that they share the wealth with employees, which however “will not be a tax on super profits.

In his interview to explain the meaning of the pension reform to the French, Macron spoke of the large groups that manage to “buy back their shares” thanks to their profits. These companies must “distribute more to their employees,” said the head of state.

He also defined the French people as “People accustomed to spending and not producing”.

New strikes coming

Meanwhile, a new day of protests and strikes is expected for tomorrow throughout the country called by the unions, on a war footing. Interior Minister Gerard Dermanin has already announced that 12,000 agents will be deployed, five thousand in Paris alone, while the civil aviation authority has asked to cancel 30% of flights at Orly airport in the capital, and inconvenience are also expected in other airports.

The tense situation in the country has also raised concerns regarding the imminent visit of King Charles, the first abroad since he ascended the throne: the English monarch is expected from Sunday to next Wednesday in Paris but Buckingham Palace is assessing the risks for security.

Country blocked by protests

Meanwhile, France is blocked by protests, which have been going on for days, against the pension reform. Blockade actions are underway in oil depots, ports, roads, the electricity sector and universities.

The situation is worsening at service stations, with 14.3% of petrol stations running out of fuel, against 12% yesterday, and 7.13% who are already dry, against 6% yesterday. In particular, the A55 towards Fos-sur-Mer-Marseille was closed due to fires.

The port of Marseille-Fos is also totally blocked. There are also violent demonstrations around the port area of ​​Capecure. And again, the Puget-sur-Agens oil depot is blocked by protesters, as are two roundabouts serving two oil depots north of Bordeaux.

Yesterday in Nantes and Paris there were incidents during demonstrations. According to police sources, 128 arrests took place, including 81 in Paris. In addition, 61 policemen and gendarmes were injured. The situation is also critical in schools: between 40 and 50% of teachers are present in primary schools.

The unions: “A mockery of Macron’s words. lunar interview”

Cgt secretary Martinez: “Macron’s words are a joke”

Emmanuel Macron’s words are “a joke, they express contempt for the millions of people demonstrating”. Commented Philippe Martinez, general secretary of the CGT after listening to the president’s speech on TV. The trade unionist defined it as “a ‘lunar’ interview”. «Macron says that “everything is fine, I’m doing everything right, nothing happens on the street”. There was basically “no response,” concluded Martinez.

Le Pen: “Macron increasingly alone”

The leader of the Rassemblement National, Marine Le Pen, called French President Emmanuel Macron’s interview on pension reform “empty” and judges Macron “increasingly alone”.

Panot: “Macron out of this world, arrogant and liar”

A president “out of this world, arrogant, liar and irresponsible”. This is how the parent company La France Insoumise at the Assemblée Nationale, Mathilde Panot, comments on Emmanuel Macron’s words to the French on Twitter. A «Macron live from an alternative reality», she underlines. Yet he “he only had four words to say: I withdraw my reform”.

Tondelier of ecologists: “Contemptuous and offensive Macron”

“I’m struggling to recover”: the judgment of Marine Tondelier, national secretary of Europe Ecologie-Les Verts (Eelv) is critical of the statements made by Emmanuel Macron during his 1 pm television interview. Tondelier found Macron “contemptuous and offensive”. “I was frozen by her self-satisfied expression throughout the interview and his shocking smile at the end,” she said.