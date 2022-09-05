Home /messaggeroveneto/sport The Curva Nord enjoys a screaming Udinese, the final against Roma is with the olè: “You will never be alone”
Sports

by admin
UDINE. Queue on the street, throng among the seats, in every sector. Summer is ending? No, she just moved to the stadium. At Friuli, theater of the match between Udinese and Rome. Instead of umbrellas, flags. The referee? The beach guard, or playground, if you prefer. The one in which Dybala, at the start, immediately gives Juventus fans a good scare. When the match, a few minutes ago, also started in the stands.

The two curves face each other openly, but the North is the first to break through. With Udogie, on the 5th minute: the goal is an unexpected dose of petrol in the still fresh throat of the Zebretta supporters. Singing, applauding Pereyra and his teammates’ round the ball. Meanwhile, a blackout principle further darkens the evening of the Giallorossi people in Curva Sud.

The match

Udinese, poker Special to Rome: the bianconeri fly to second place

Massimo Meroi

The big screen turns off, as does the stopwatch. Time, however, is kept by the ultras. Also taking it out on the referee Maresca, when the Neapolitan whistle invites Silvestri to speed up the resumption of the game. The race runs at the pace imposed by the boys of Mr. Sottil. Deulofeu relieves the tension by inviting his people to keep the volume up. The volume, in response, grows. It takes on deafening, moving tones, with Samardzic signed 2-0. “You will never be alone,” shout the Rizzi.

Udinese is not alone, it is fighting together with its people. Until the end. Here, the end. Precisely the word that Tucu Pereyra puts, in fact, on the match with the 3-0 goal. The torcida bianconera therefore begins to mark the passages of her favorites to the sound of «Olè».

See also  Udinese is waiting for Ehizibue to solve the problems on the right

