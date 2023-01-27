Sunday 29 January appointment in Lonigo, in the Vicenza area, with the non-competitive event on the Berici Hills: you need a bicycle prior to 1987. 1000 enthusiasts at the start. It is the city of the champion hit by a German truck on November 30 while pedaling his gravel bike

White roads, vintage bikes and good food: this is the L’Artica cycling tour, which will take place on Sunday 29 January in the Lonigo area, in the province of Vicenza, with the Berici hills as the setting for the eleventh edition of this non-stop ride competitive. But before the event, all the participants will remember Davide Rebellin, the champion from Lonigo who was overwhelmed and killed at the age of 51 by a German truck on November 30, while he was training on a gravel bike. These in the Arctic are precisely the streets on which Rebellin grew up and turned professional.

DATA AND ROUTES The departure of the Artica is set for 10 on Sunday 29 in the Hippodrome Park in Lonigo: collection of the race packs from 8 . You can register only if you have a vintage bike, prior to 1987. From a mechanical point of view, bicycles with a steel or aluminum frame, external brake cables, frame gear levers and pedals with toe clips for the racing models. Two wheels with “rod” brakes, military and those once used for delivery, are also considered suitable. Two paths. For beginners there is the “Corto”: 25 km flat and simple. For the more trained there is the “Classic” option of 58 km, with a vertical drop of 700 meters along the dirt roads. See also Here is the game of TV rights: Dazn's team advances

EMOTION The event was conceived by Francesco Noro and Francesco Brojanigo to celebrate the most authentic cycling, and is organized with the support of the municipal administration of Lonigo: co-organizer Meneghini & Associati Sport. The objective of this event is the valorisation of the territory. Along the routes, cyclists can admire prestigious architecture such as Villa Pisani Bonetti in Bagnolo and Villa Pisani in Lonigo: four refreshment points are foreseen.

