The cyclist Gino Mäder died following a crash in the Tour de Suisse

The cyclist Gino Mäder died following a crash in the Tour de Suisse

The Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder, of the Bahrain Victorious team, died following a fall in the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland, raced yesterday between Flesch and La Punt Chamues-ch, in the Canton of Grisons. Mäder had gone off the road at high speed, downhill, and fallen several meters. He was initially revived by first aid and hospitalized in serious condition in Chur, where he died today. He was 26 years old and in 2021 he had won the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia, he too momentarily wearing the blue jersey as best climber.

