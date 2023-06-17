Virtus Segafredo Bologna-EA7 Emporio Armani Milano, match 4 of the championship finals live and LIVE Streaming

Basketball Virtus Segafredo Bologna – EA7 Emporio Armani Milan 02:36:35

Virtus Segafredo Bologna e EA7 Emporio Armani Milan they face each other in game 4 of the championship finals of the LBA Serie A 2022-23 championship. Olimpia leads the series 2-1 thanks to the two consecutive home wins with which they opened the series, but Bologna reopened the games by winning game-3 on Wednesday evening, defending the Segafredo Arena field. Today will be a crucial match: Milan can take a 3-1 lead and place a very serious mortgage on the title, or Bologna, with another victory, will be able to even the score and return to play in Assago with a knife between their teeth.

The LIVE-Blogging of the match

93-89 final result – Virtus wins with a glacial 2/2 from Belinelli, the series is 2-2

Error from Datome’s bow, but Shengelia also misses by forcing penetration. Baron brings Olimpia back to -2 with 20″ to go with a bomb from the corner after a mistake by Napier. Immediate time-out for Scariolo. Bologna eats 10″ after the throw-in and Belinelli seals the victory with a 2/2 in bezel. Baron misses the last prayer, Bologna wins after two overtimes and draws the series at 2-2! Race-5 is scheduled for Monday 19 June at 20.30 at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago.

91-86 in the 49th minute – Bologna extends in the line, then bites with Teodosic!

Important free for Cordinier, a glacial 2/2 arrives. Milan fails to shoot and loses the ball for an infringement of 24″, but Shengelia also misses the hook. Another loss for Milan due to a violation of passes by Shields. Another line for Virtus, fifth foul by Shields and 2/2 for Belinelli. Time -out for Messina Back on the pitch, fifth foul also for Hackett and free for Datome: 2/2 Virtus bites with a wonderful bomb from Teodosic for +5 on an assist from Pajola!

84-84 in the 47th minute – The attacks get going again, but it’s always equal

Mickey finds a lucky basket with Melli’s fifth foul, replaced by Biligha (error on free overtime). Napier is fouled in penetration and makes 2/2. Cordinier responds by floating in penetration in the center of the area, but Shields also scores from average.

80-80 AT 45′ – Teodosic impacts, a second overtime will be needed!

Teodosic stops Virtus’ drought with a 2/2 in the line on a foul by Shields and signs the draw. Napier misses a long-two, but then steals the ball from Shengelia. Napier fires a missile from sidereal range. Melli recovers the attacking rebound but fails to close. Time-out Scariolo with 5″ on the clock. Virtus has the last possession but Teodosic only finds the scoreboard. A second overtime will be needed.

78-80 in the 44th minute – Shields overtakes, but how many mistakes for both teams!

Shields signs the pass with a medium pull-up against Teodosic. But the score doesn’t move anymore. Endless series of mistakes in this super-high pressure overtime!

78-78 in the 42nd minute – Mickey scores, Melli replies, but so much tension!

Bologna is unlocked with a semi-hook from Mickey. Melli replies leaning on the scoreboard on an assist from Napier.

76-76 in the 40th minute – Two absurd bombs from Napier: it’s overtime!

Milan comes back just one possession away with a crazy triple from Napier in transition after a mistake by Hackett in the drive. Hackett misses again from average, Napier builds an excellent triple from the dribble but sends it to the rim. The possession remains in Milan. Napier gets back on his own and shoots the equalizer in Hackett’s face 17″ from the siren. Virtus can’t find the winning shot: Melli recovers but Olimpia doesn’t have time to shoot. OVERTIME!

76-70 in the 38th minute – Datome and Melli keep Milan in contact

Virtus scores again from a goal kick with Cordinier, Datome replies from the average for Milan, then Melli scores the triple of -6 from the striker. But Bologna is still superior in attacking rebounds: Shengelia wins a foul but makes 0/2.

74-65 in the 36th minute – Olimpia goes back to -4, Virtus extends again with Teodosic and a triple from Hackett

The partial in Milan widens to 0-9 with a bomb from Ricci in transition which forces coach Scariolo into a time-out. Upon their return, Virtus lost two consecutive balls: Ricci and Napier brought Olimpia back to -4 (0-13 break). In the worst moment, Bologna returned to score from the line with Ojeleye and Teodosic after a foul by Ricci also punished by a technician, then it was Hackett who sent in a triple of capital importance in mid-transition after a mistake by Baron. Time-out for coach Ettore Messina.

69-58 in the 34th minute – Milan reacts with triples from Shields and Baron

Shields responds with a triple coming out of the time-out, Mickey hits again on an assist from Shengelia. Then it’s Baron who breaks free with a triple from the tip coming out of the blocks, before another triple concocted out of nowhere by Shields.

67-49 in the 32nd minute – Belinelli paints wonders, Virtus spreads at +18

Shields opens the fourth period with a central penetration but then goes to spend a foul on Mickey (2/2 in the line). Belinell again enfilades the red and white defense by cutting on the baseline and then scores an absurd triple in transition! Virtus at +18 and time-out for coach Messina.

60-47 end of the third quarter – Free throws and Belinelli: Bologna is back in control at +13

Virtus extends from the line with Mickey and Cordinier (4/4), then it’s Belinelli who scores with one of his classic back-door executions along the baseline. Voigtmann loses a bloody ball and Belinelli misses the triple on the last action of the period. Virtus returns to +13 after seeing Milan return to -5.

54-47 in the 28th minute – Milan returns to -5, Virtus breathes with Pajola and Jaiteh

Hall scores his fourth consecutive point in transition and Shields brings Milan back to -5 with a great basket from the elbow. Time-out for coach Scariolo. On his return, a very important triple from Pajola to remove Virtus from the difficulties. Trivial loss by Baron, Jaiteh punishes in the line with a 1/2, but also Virtus has already used up the bonus and a 2/2 from Biligha arrives.

50-41 in the 26th minute – Virtus reaction with Pajola and Ojeleye, injury for Kyle Hines

Pajola steals two easy points from a goal kick, then Ojeleye nails it on the counterattack after a turnover by Hines. The center of Milan is down with a shoulder problem and is called back to the bench. Then it’s Hall who signs up for the scoresheet with a nice cut on the baseline.

46-39 in the 24th minute – Olimpia mends with Napier and Voigtmann, the disadvantage halved

Milan unlocks with a lay-up by Melli, but Shengelia immediately responds in reverse. Napier profits from a foul on an archery and even a technician arrives to protest coach Sergio Scariolo: 3/4 in the line for Olimpia. Voigtmann gets into action with a triple on a tipping by Datome.

44-31 in the 22nd minute – Teodosic and Hackett relaunch Virtus, Milan still in breakdown

Teodosic immediately sends Shengelia to support two easy points on the iron. Milan’s attack doesn’t seem to have improved compared to the first half and is still struggling a lot to find solutions. Virtus punishes with Hackett in the low post against Napier.

40-31 to 20′ – It starts again!

The first possession of the third quarter is managed by Bologna. In the starting five there is Datome for Baron, and Teodosic for Belinelli.

Interval – Statistics

Bologna builds its advantage with good percentages from the arc (5/11, 45%) but, above all, by managing the ball much better than its opponents (only 2 turnovers against 8 in Milan). The offensive production is well distributed: Jordan Mickey is top-scorer with 8, followed by Marco Belinelli and Semi Ojeleye with 7. Olimpia has an advantage in rebounds (23-18 with 9 offensive) but continues to shoot badly from distance ( 3/13, 23%) and to go very little to the line (2/4). Shavon Shields is the all-time go-to guy with 12 points. Shabazz Napier still held in check by the Juventus defense: only 4 points with 2/7 shooting.

40-31 end of the second quarter – Battle between long men, then Datome replies to Belinelli

1/2 of Shengelia in the line, Melli draws an absurd basket in unscrewing from the average. Mickey nails again after having been blocked by Hines, but Hines himself takes revenge by dunking on an assist from Napier and it’s time-out for coach Scariolo. Belinelli, who has just returned, scores by curling out of the average. Milan responds with a beautiful action to close the first half with a triple from Datome for -9.

35-24 in the 18th minute – Virtus dominates in rebounds, Milan always clinging to Shields and Napier

1/2 for Shields from the bezel. Now it is Virtus that enjoys many extra offensive possessions on rebounds, and Mickey nails on a mistake by Shengelia. Napier, however, is hot and gets to the iron in penetration.

33-21 in the 16th minute – Shields and Napier try to shake up Milan

Nice basket by Hackett in the post-up against Baron for +16, Shields immediately responds with a force penetration and then Napier also gets going with a pull-up from the mid-corner.

31-17 in the 14th minute – Milan unlocks with Melli and Voigtmann, Ojeleye replies

Olimpia broke free after almost 5′ of total drought with Melli from the line (1/2), then Voigtmann also scored in the post-up after a defensive change. Immediate time-out for coach Scariolo. Upon his return, an immediate triple from Ojeleye.

28-14 in the 12th minute – Jaiteh dominates under the basket, Olimpia in total stalemate

Jaiteh opens the scoring in the second quarter with a lay-up (interference from Melli), then finds himself in the central cut following a wonderful assist from Teodosic. Napier returns to Milan, but the red and white attack remains asphyxiated.

Crazy Shavon Shields: attacks the whole defense and scores against Jaiteh

24-14 end of the first quarter – Shields revives Milan but then derails, Virtus in control at +10

Shields stops the black and white partial by attacking the iron on a curling movement. Hines sends Ojeleye to the line and it’s 1/2. Shields forces and scores a basket in the face of Jaiteh challenging the entire opposing defense. Jaiteh responds to the line with a 2/2. At the end of the quarter, two balls from Shields and a mistake from Teodosic arrive. Virtus is in control of +10.

21-10 in the 8th minute – Bologna flies with triples from Ojeleye and Teodosic: break of 14-0!

Mickey scores again from the heart of the area, then comes a 1/2 from Shengelia in the line. Ojeleye enters immediately from the bench and scores the triple that expands the black and white partial on 11-0: time-out forced for coach Ettore Messina. On his return, it’s another bomb from Teodosic from the dribble! 14-0 Virtus!

12-10 in the 6th minute – Belinelli and Shengelia lead Virtus

Melli works well in the tap-in on a mistake by Baron, but Shengelia also unlocks, always super-christened with his feet beyond the arc. Hackett spends his second foul on Napier and is recalled to the bench, but Belinelli takes Virtus out of trouble with a crazy execution from the corner.

Assist between Shengelia’s legs for Belinelli’s basket

7-8 al 4′ – Si attiva Shavon Shields per Milano

Shields arrives at the iron in mid-transition, Hackett replies with an and-one on the counterattack with a foul by Baron (free wrong). Olimpia overtakes with a well-constructed triple for Shields.

5-3 in the 2nd minute – Voigtmann and Belinelli immediately open fire

Jordan Mickey opens the ball with a nice semi-hook in the heart of the area, Voigtmann replies with a central triple from a long distance, but Belinelli invents a wonderful basket from the arc.

0-0 – Let’s start!

The first possession is played by Bologna.

Coach Sergio Scariolo and coach Ettore Messina confirm, once again, the quintets already seen in the first games of the series. Virtus therefore starts with Daniel Hackett, Marco Belinelli, Isaia Cordinier, Toko Shengelia and Jordan Mickey. Olimpia responds with Shabazz Napier, Billy Baron, Shavon Shields, Johannes Voigtmann and Nicolò Melli.

Friends of Eurosport, greetings from Daniele Fantini and welcome back to our appointment with the LIVE-Blogging of match 4 of the finals-scudetto between Virtus Segafredo Bologna e EA7 Emporio Armani Milancrossroads of the series after the success of the Vu Nere in race-3!

