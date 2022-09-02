The tide of innovation and entrepreneurship is like a rainbow, and thousands of sails compete to chase the waves. A “national brand” event once again pushed Guangzhou to the front of global scientists, business owners and investors.

The 2022 China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Achievement Fair (hereinafter referred to as the “Entrepreneurship Fair”), co-sponsored by the China Association for Science and Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the Central Committee of Jiusan Society, the Guangdong Provincial Government, and the Guangzhou Municipal Government, was launched today.

Held for eight consecutive years, this heavyweight entrepreneurship and innovation event has become an important window for Guangzhou to continue to release the “Gravity of the Bay” to the world. Since its inception in 2015, the Fair has exhibited more than 16,000 innovative and entrepreneurial achievements, and the achievements trading platform has released more than 23,000 projects, and the amount of transformed and implemented projects has exceeded 60 billion yuan.

In September, “flowing gold”, Guangzhou Shuangchuang is full of firepower! The 2022 Entrepreneurship Fair is based on the theme of “Science and Technology Innovation and Wisdom Wins the Future”. More than 20 exhibition areas are set up online, with more than 2,700 exhibitors and nearly 9,000 display projects. More than 100 offline roadshows, forums and other activities are held simultaneously. Promote the conversion landing amount target of not less than 12 billion yuan.

As the innovation hub city of “Science and Technology China“, Guangzhou must play a key supporting role in stabilizing the economy and promoting development. The 2022 Entrepreneurship Fair sits high on the cloud platform, attracts global talents, and selects cutting-edge projects, helping Guangzhou to shoulder the responsibilities, play a leading role, and make greater contributions in the construction of “Science and Technology China” and the overall development of the whole country.

Cloud “Upgrade” to build a large docking platform

As a city with a history of more than 2,200 years, Guangzhou has already integrated innovation into its blood and bone marrow. In recent years, Guangzhou’s belief in innovation-driven development has endured, and it has promoted the city of scientific research resources to move forward into a strong city of scientific and technological innovation.

According to the situation of epidemic prevention and control and the overall situation of economic development, the 2022 Founding Fair will be held for the first time in the form of online exhibitions.

——Here, the achievement exhibition shows “no closing”. Under the tuyere of “Metaverse”, new technological means help the 2022 Fair to create a high-quality and efficient digital exhibition and display platform, giving people an immersive and immersive participation experience. The online exhibition hall mainly adopts the form of live broadcast, 3D stereo booth, 2D graphic booth, etc., which can be customized for exhibitors.

What has changed is the traditional display space, but the same is the wonderful display content. For example, the Creativity Fair will provide an entrance for independent 3D modeling and display, and exhibitors can still build realistic 3D virtual booths (areas) online at the Creativity Fair through 3D modeling. This not only breaks the time, space and geographical restrictions of participation, but will also become one of the highlights of this fair.

——Here, the docking of science and technology supply and demand “doesn’t end”. This year’s entrepreneurship fair will launch the upgraded and optimized “Technology China” Guangzhou Station – China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Achievement Fair online platform.

The 2022 Entrepreneurship Fair will also widely invite domestic and foreign enterprises and manufacturers, national laboratories, academician teams, “specialized, special and new” enterprises and other innovative entities to participate online. Focusing on opening up the “last mile” of the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and ultimately promoting the realization of data sharing, information exchange, and accurate matching.

——Here, the precise online service “does not stop”. The 2022 China Innovation Fair uses artificial intelligence technology and big data technology to set up intelligent customer service, and uses the intelligent engine to meet the knowledge search and push services of the overall Innovation and Technology Fair business, quickly respond to the needs of exhibitors and visitors, and further extend the service functions of the online exhibition.

According to statistics, the 2022 Founding Fair will focus on 20 online special activities, including opening up an online meeting room for speakers and audiences to communicate online, and providing different online broadcast methods such as real-time live broadcast and advance recording. These online activities will not only not weaken the display effect, but will also use technological means to improve the user experience and the efficiency of achievement transformation services.

From offline venues to online cloud, Guangzhou has overcome internal and external difficulties and challenges. The significance of this event is not only about the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, but also about the positive signals and eager expectations of innovation-driven development – the confidence of Guangzhou to empower market players, the confidence to gather development elements, and the ambition to act as an innovation hub. .

Cross-border “fusion” to create a scientific and technological innovation ecosystem

At this year’s entrepreneurship fair, a blockbuster signing will bring “financial living water” to water the science and technology ecology. Guangzhou Science and Technology Association will sign a cooperation agreement with Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding Co., Ltd., a major strategic investment platform in Guangdong, to promote the establishment of an investment and financing fund for the transformation of the achievements of the Fair.

At the same time, the two sides will explore the establishment of high-end international scientific and technological academic exchange platforms such as the “City of International Academic Conferences”, and promote the establishment of an academic consortium and an innovation consortium of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Associations.

From building infrastructure such as laboratories, to introducing and retaining international talents; from supporting independent innovation of core technologies to promoting the commercial application of innovative results… At the 2022 Founding Fair, different entities will break down barriers and work together to promote Guangzhou ” The innovation chain of scientific discovery, technological invention, industrial development, talent support, and ecological optimization has been continuously extended and expanded.

Elements “cross-border” and develop “fusion”. Guangdong Jianji Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Zhongke Jianji”), which has participated in two entrepreneurship fairs, has a deep understanding of this.

“Zhongke Jianto is the first to integrate 3D printing-related technologies into many fields such as cancer repair, trauma treatment, and cosmetic surgery, and develop personalized precision medical repair materials.” Zhang Chunyu, director of the company’s 3D printing business department, introduced that Zhongke Jianto was once a recipient of One of the invited units participated in the awarding ceremony of the first batch of academician and expert workstations organized by Guangzhou Association for Science and Technology.

At present, Zhongke Jianto has a research and development team supported by scientists such as Du Ruxu, an academician of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. “Before the establishment of the academician expert workstation, the academician and the enterprise were linked by projects. On this platform, the two have achieved long-term cooperation, shared risks and shared benefits. The research and development results of academicians have been transformed in the production of enterprises, which effectively protects knowledge. property rights.” Zhang Chunyu said.

Next, the Guangzhou Association for Science and Technology will take the 2022 Innovation Fair as an opportunity to promote the establishment of consortium workstations and engineering laboratories according to actual needs. Taking this as a carrier, relying on colleges and universities and scientific research institutes to face relevant enterprises, carry out multi-disciplinary and multi-professional joint research on major scientific research innovation projects, achievement transformation, and scientific and technological services.

This is the epitome of the 2022 Entrepreneurship Fair focusing on improving transaction functions and broadening the market network channels for technology transformation. Focusing on the macro, the “cross-border” technology ecology is organically integrated; focusing on the micro, the 2022 Entrepreneurship Fair has realized the cross-border synergy and joint efforts of online and offline. As a result, this year’s Founding Fair will achieve a significant improvement in relevant core indicators compared with last year——

Online exhibition projects increased from 5,000 to nearly 9,000, an increase of about 80%, of which international projects (including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) increased from 300 to 900, an increase of 2 times; online exhibitors increased from 1,500 to 2,700 , an increase of 80%; various activities held in the same period increased from 20 to 100, an increase of 4 times; the annual goal of promoting the transformation of achievements has increased from not less than 9 billion yuan to not less than 12 billion yuan, an increase of about 30%.

“Reengineering” the pattern to create a hub for the world

Firmly grasp the lifeblood of science and technology in their own hands, and truly bring technological innovation to industrial development. Guangdong proposes to open up the channel from strong technology to strong enterprises, strong industries and strong economy.

At present, Guangzhou is making every effort to develop the “Science and Technology China” innovation hub city construction. The hub releases its carrying capacity and establishes and improves the innovation and entrepreneurship service system of “exhibition transaction + platform service + base construction + talent gathering + achievement transformation + ecological optimization”, which is the meaning of the title.

To achieve innovative development, technological innovation and scientific popularization are the “two wings”. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Popularization of Science and Technology, this fair will place science popularization as important as scientific and technological innovation. For the first time, an exhibition area for popular science products and technologies has been set up to promote the popularization of science and technology resources and the development of science popularization industry. .

At that time, nearly 200 companies will exhibit with more than 700 products, covering popular science products and technologies in new energy, new materials, digital information technology, electronic equipment, environmental protection and other industries. Technology companies have come forward to explain the latest technology application scenarios for the public, so that more achievements created by scientific and technological innovation “fly into the homes of ordinary people”.

Implementing the national strategy has long been a “prescribed action” for this national event. Combined with the actual situation of Guangzhou, the national pattern, and the world vision, there are more “optional operations” in the fair.

The 2022 Entrepreneurship Fair has actively implemented the “Guangzhou Nansha Comprehensive Plan for Deepening Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Comprehensive Cooperation Facing the World“, established an online platform Nansha exhibition area, and built Guangzhou Nansha into a major strategic platform based on the Bay Area, cooperating with Hong Kong and Macao, and facing the world. More Science and technology resources.

In order to promote the construction of “Science and Innovation China” to a new level, Guangzhou has given full play to the radiating and leading role of the two offshore bases in Guangzhou Development Zone and Nansha District in recent years, and established a normalized liaison mechanism for collaborative innovation with Hong Kong and Macao technology. The 2022 Entrepreneurship Fair will further polish the “display” of Nansha, and promote the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Collaborative Innovation Alliance and the National Society to sign contracts with Nansha.

At the same time, the 2022 Entrepreneurship Fair will introduce more international elements. In terms of international exhibitions, more than 900 projects from more than 30 countries and regions including Germany, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Israel, Turkey, South Korea, and Japan, including countries and regions along the “Belt and Road”, have settled in.

In terms of participants, not only Wu Qingping, Zhang Xi, Luo Xiwen, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, but also Israel’s “Father of Innovation” Yossi Vardi (Yussi Vardi), and Ronald Hall (Ronald Hall), academician of the British Academy of Social Sciences. ) and other heavyweight guests attended.

In terms of forum activities, the 2022 Entrepreneurship Fair plans to hold a number of forums such as “Europe-China Science and Technology Summit – Sustainable Bay Area Economy and Marine Technology” and “National Overseas Talents Offshore Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base Construction (Nansha, Huangpu) Roundtable Forum”.

The crowd is full of friends, and it is time for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The journey is paved and ready to go. The 2022 Entrepreneurship Fair sincerely invites the elites from all over the world to set sail.

