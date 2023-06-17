After Berlusconi’s death, Meloni does not risk: here are her guardian angels

The government does not risk it, Meloni has her four guardian angels

The stability of the government is at risk after the death of Silvio Berlusconi and the disorientation within Forza Italia, which controls an 8% decisive for the centre-right majority? At Palazzo Chigi they appear calm. They are convinced that browsing by Giorgia Meloni he will not suffer. The reasoning that is made is incontrovertible: the parliamentarians of Come on Italy they have no interest in making trouble for the government as they know that any ensuing turbulence could lead to snap elections with their more than likely suicide. Therefore, as already happened in the last legislature with the grillini, senators and deputies of Forza Italia orphaned by Silvio will paradoxically be elements of continuity and stability and not breaking.

Obviously, one looks carefully at what happens between the Azzurri. The reading of Berlusconi’s will is awaited to exclude particular agreements between the Cav., his children and his partner. But it is believed that Marina, the only one of the heirs who has been mentioned as a possible candidate in the past, will not take the field having excluded him years ago and preferring to maintain her managerial role in the family businesses. We therefore bet on a managerial continuity of the good and reliable Antonio Tajani, fully engaged in the role of deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

If anything, a name change is hypothesized, as Forza Italia is considered a brand too identified with the founder. Better perhaps an acronym that can aggregate the moderates of the center, maintaining the position of moderate and popular component of the Alliance, strong kinship with the European People’s Party. Nor is it conceivable that the fibrillation of the majority comes from the League. What political interest can Matteo Salvini have in playing the spoilsport of a government of which the League is magna pars?

