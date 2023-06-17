Home » Serious problems throughout ITALY; let’s see what’s happening » ILMETEO.it
Serious problems throughout ITALY; let's see what's happening

Serious problems throughout ITALY; let's see what's happening

Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp: Serious problems throughout ITALY; let’s see what’s going on

Social problems Operation problems on Whatsapp, Instagram and on Facebook. In particular, it is photos and multimedia contents (video and audio) that cannot be downloaded onto smartphones. While on Facebook there are problems with photo previews on posts. It doesn’t work either. Instagram works mostly with photos and videos.

Within minutes the hashtags #whatsappdown e #instagramdown have become trending topics on Twitter. And obviously there is no shortage of ironic teewts about the malfunction and the anxieties they create in users.

