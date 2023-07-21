The Czech junior kayakers have won gold from the European Championships in water slalom

“We wanted to save the Czech team and we succeeded. I would say that we rode well and fast, so the seconds didn’t bother us in any way. We managed to win despite three pushes, which is great,” commented Samková, who also celebrated the title in patrols last year at the EC in České Budějovice, on the gold medal from the last race in the program of the opening day.

In the morning program, all Czech boats succeeded in the qualifications. All twelve male and female kayakers advanced to Saturday’s semi-finals, including the current under-23 European champions Jakub Krejčí and Antonia Galušková.

