Alexey Navalny, asked for 20 years in prison for Putin’s opponent: he is accused of “extremism”

The prosecution asked 20 years’ imprisonment on charges of “extremism” for Alexey Navalny: reports it Ivan Zhdanovone of the main collaborators of the Russian opponent, specifying that the sentence is expected on August 4th. Navalny is considered to be the main political rival of Vladimir Putin and has been in prison since January 2021. The allegations against him are of matrix politics. Navalny was I was the victim of a poisoning and novichoka Soviet-made nerve agent, during a trip to Siberia In the 2020for which some treatment had been required Germania. Upon his return, Russia had triggered his arrest and detention in the penal colony of maximum security IK-6 a Melekhovo250 kilometers from Moscow.

The war in Ukraine is “the most stupid and senseless of the 21st century,” Navalny said in his speech in court. “Not wanting to rest on the leg of the consciousness – said the opponent – ​​my Russia has made some great leaps, pushing everyone around, but then it is slip and it’s collapsed with a crash, destroying everything around it. And now she’s wallowing in one puddle Of mud oh you bloodit is not understood, with broken bones and the poor and robbed population, surrounded by tens of thousands of dead of the stupidest and most senseless war of the 21st century. Of course, sooner or later he will get back up. And it’s up to us to determine on what will lay down in the future“.

The EU Council has imposed restrictive measures against others twelve people and five entities responsible for serious violations of the human rights in Russia. The measures also target sentences politically motivated against opposition politicians, pro-democracy activists and outspoken critics of the Kremlin; among them, Alexei Navalny himself and Vladimir Kara – Murza. The lists also target people responsible for managing the penal colony in which Navalny has been held since his politically motivated conviction in March 2022.

