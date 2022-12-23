Defender Gabriele Vavassori is there, striker Filippo De Paoli leaves and goes on loan to Montebelluna. And the reserve goalkeeper Leonardo Saccon should also be out, with a replacement on the way. The Dolomiti Bellunesi market brings various movements on the penultimate day of the winter session of the amateur market. Today last hours to complete the operations, after which at the latest in January it will be possible to do business with professional clubs or by signing up for free agents.

Although there are no outings in the department, and in the face of a defense that has grown in the last two months, the general manager Luca Piazzi has scored a coup back there. The graft of the Milanese Gabriele Vavassori, coming from Crema, is official. «A minute of phone call with the general manager was enough for me to understand the reality of the Dolomites. I have great enthusiasm and desire to do well,” the boy commented on the club’s official website. Flexibility is one of Vavassori’s strengths. «I played in all positions of the defensive line in threes, as well as in fours. Even if playing “arm in arm” in the back three is my favorite role, it allows me to participate more actively in the construction of the game». In his career he boasts about 130 tokens in Serie D. «I started quite late in football, first in Novara and then at Pro Vercelli. At 17, on the other hand, I landed in the Arconatese area, where I experienced three Serie D championships, before moving on to C, with Pianese. As for the last few seasons, I divided one between Vado and Torres, the other in Fano». However, the arrival of Vavassori will not translate into the farewell of Andrea Conti. The ductile class of 2000 remains in the Dolomite jersey.

More surprisingly comes the loan of Filippo De Paoli from Feltre. The class of 2002, out in recent weeks due to an injury, leaves the Dolomites and goes to Montebelluna. The very opponent against whom a draw was drawn on Wednesday’s final first leg is now the new team of the winger who grew up in Union Feltre and also played for Monza Primavera. He was looking for more space and in Treviso’s 4-3-3 he will increase his chances of playing, compared to a difficult tactical position to find in Belluno coach Diego Zanin’s 4-3-1-2. In June he will then return to the base, not before having tried to save the Biancoceleste team now last in the standings together with Villafranca. It should be noted that the leaders Adriese was also on his trail. No other transfers are foreseen, except for today’s news. At most, the addition of a new goalkeeper to work alongside the owner Virvilas will be perfected. This will free the twelfth Leonardo Saccon, who remained in the grandstand on Wednesday. Finally, Daniele Casella hasn’t trained in a group for days. Already on the edge of the tactical plan of the Dolomites for some time, the midfielder is waiting for a new team.