drama for Ignatius Grain: The Nantes forward has lost his 5-year-old daughter. The Cameroonian will not be in Turin on Thursday 16 February for the Europa League play-offs against Juve. The small one Chloé, Ganago’s only daughter, died after an illness and the player left for Cameroon. The tragedy of Ganago was made public by the French club with an official social media post. “Nantes is in mourning. We are thinking of you ‘Gana’. The club is with you in this terrible ordeal.”

The debut with Nantes

Ganago made his Nantes debut in Sunday’s victorious match against Lorient. The forward will turn 24 on February 16, day of the match against Juventus. He trained in Cameroon and made his professional debut in Nice in 2017, before joining Lens in 2020 and then Nantes in the summer of 2022.

Messages from Lens and Nice

Lens were the first club to share its mourning on Monday night: “Touched in the heart by this tragedy, the entire RCL (Racing Club de Lens, ndr) is close to Ignatius Ganago and his family in this terrible ordeal, this unthinkable mourning“. Even Nice, the footballer’s first club in Ligue 1, expressed his closeness on social media. “All our hearts are with you ‘Gana'”. The Nizza family is with you“, the Twitter message.