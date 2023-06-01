THE ENDLESS CAREER OF ALDO MOSER, PROFESSOR OF A GREAT CYCLING FAMILY – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

Aldo Moser was undoubtedly one of the longest-lived cyclists in the entire history of cyclingif it is true that his professional career lasted 20 years, from 1954 to 1974. And he was the progenitor of a family, precisely that of the Moser, which gave the sport of the pedal as many as 4 championshimself, Enzo, Diego and, last but not least, Francesco.

Aldo began his activity among the “big” when Fausto Coppi was still racing with excellent results, and ended, passing through the contemporary Jacques Anquetil, when Eddy Merckx was experiencing one of his last years of splendour. He left the baton in Filotex jersey to Francescoborn seventeen years later, for a competitive parable that began with the Trentino nickname of “bocia” and closed as “old man“, wearing a suitable number of jackets and signing cycling moments that let us imagine a future full of successes.

It didn’t go as he had hoped and wanted, but the eldest of the Mosers left his beautiful mark in cycling. Charly Gaul, really not just anyone, one day said that the strongest rider chosen to support him was this taciturn Trentino ridera characteristic that was by no means family, at least in comparison with Francesco alone.

A career, that of Aldo Moser, born in Giovo on February 7, 1934, which has been heavily penalized by its being almost stationary in the sprint, given that for dozens and dozens of times he reached the finish line with the first ones, without being able to line up the whole compact group. Unfortunately, in those mountain stages that must have been more congenial to him, he often had a performance not equal to what he wanted or what was credited to him. Surely, it paid for a certain psychological insecurity and that introversion that also created problems for him in finding signings and teams worthy of his value and the more than discreet results obtained.

Analyzing Aldo’s career in detail, contradictory results are noted. For example, while participating in 15 Giri d’Italia (he has never been in contention in a Tour), he never managed to win a stage and only wore the pink jersey for two days: the first time in 1958 and the second time in 1971. His best placings were sixth in 1955, and fifth in 1956.

Not even in the four Vueltas of Spain disputed and in the five Tour de Suisse, has he ever won fractions. In Switzerland, he finished third in 1962 behind Hans Junkermann and Franco Balmamion. His victories thus came in single races, or fractions of races in minor stages and, above all, in time trials. His first success, just in the year of his debut, was the Agostoni Cupthen the Potenza stage of the Rome-Naples-Rome and the Industry and Commerce Grand Prix in 1955, the Naples fraction of the Moped in 1957, the Bernocchi Cup in 1963 and the Shirt Grand Prix, valid for the Cougnet Trophy in 1966, his last victory. He then won the circuits of Lavis in 1955 and 1957, Fiero in 1956 and Faenza in 1957.

On the other hand, his time trial roster is of considerable importance. He began by winning the Baracchi Trophy in 1958 and in 1959 paired with Ercole Baldini. In 1959, he won the ultimate race against clocks, the Grand Prix des Nations in Paris, who won by only 4″ on a Roger Riviere completely in crisis during the last kilometres. The following year, Aldo won the then prestigious Manica Oceano.

Again in the time trial, he boasts an endless series of prestigious placings: In the “Nations” was 3rd in 1957 and 1961 and 4th in 1958. Twice he took the place of honor in the Lugano time trial, and three times he finished third in the Geneva one.

During his career he wore Torpado, Chlorodont, Calì-Broni, Emi, Ghigi, San Pellegrino, Firte, Vittadello, Pepsi Cola, GBC and Filotex shirts.

In short, truly an infinite runner.