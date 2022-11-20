The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday 20 November and will run until 18 December. This will be the first World Cup held in an Arab and Muslim country.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from all over the world flock to Doha to take part in this global event. Meanwhile, hundreds of millions of people around the world will watch the first match between Qatar and Ecuador on the 20th.

Qatar and FIFA confirmed that they have fully prepared for the event and completed all procedures. They also emphasized that this World Cup will be historic and special in terms of facilities, organization and the conditions under which the competition will be held. Advanced technologies and services will be used for the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

On Saturday, 19th, Doha Al Bida Park witnessed the official opening of the “Fifa Fans Carnival”. Here, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the launch of the festival and expressed his hope that spectators will enjoy the various exciting activities of the World Cup in Qatar.

Infantino said that this tournament is an occasion for people from all over the world to come together to promote the spread of football culture around the world.

Earlier in a press conference in Doha, the FIFA president had condemned some of the criticisms directed at the World Cup. These are hypocritical moral lessons, he said.

Infantino said: “We have heard a lot of moral lessons from Europeans and Western countries. I am a European citizen and I think that what we Europeans have done in the past 3,000 years makes us have to apologize for the next 3,000 years. , and then we can teach others a lesson.”

At the same time, the FIFA president stressed that Qatar is fully prepared to host the best possible World Cup and that tournament officials are ready to provide a safe environment for fans.

He also said Qatar had made great strides in protecting workers’ rights. He had been fully informed of the progress Doha had made in the field of human rights.