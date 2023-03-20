Home Sports The fans didn’t understand, the hand went up and then down. Even the referee has the right to make mistakes, Martinec acknowledged
Sports

The fans didn’t understand, the hand went up and then down. Even the referee has the right to make mistakes, Martinec acknowledged

by admin

One minute and five seconds before the end of the third period, Hradec Králové hockey players hold a narrow 3:2 lead against Liberec. Christophe Lalancette touches the puck of visiting Oscar Flynn, trips his leg, and referee Filip Vrba immediately raises his hand and signals a foul. However, he immediately changes his mind and puts his right hand to the body. Instead of a power play, Mountfield still defended the Liberec power play, but in the end they kept the win and leveled the quarter-final series at 1:1.

See also  Tokyo 2020 Olympics Results - La Stampa

You may also like

Formula 1: Alonso criticizes the FIA ​​​​after the...

«Very good numbers, 144,000 copies sold a day»-...

It was revealed that the Lakers had no...

Baker Mayfield hopes to reestablish himself as an...

Results of the Primitive of Monday, March 20,...

United’s first goal ‘overwhelms’ Sabitzer

Sarah Bouhaddi (PSG): “I will not refuse the...

Aleksandar Mitrovic: Fulham striker charged with violent and...

Schick did not let the Pilsen wizard onto...

Georgia Stanway: Bayern Munich midfielder expects ‘difficult’ Champions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy