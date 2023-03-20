One minute and five seconds before the end of the third period, Hradec Králové hockey players hold a narrow 3:2 lead against Liberec. Christophe Lalancette touches the puck of visiting Oscar Flynn, trips his leg, and referee Filip Vrba immediately raises his hand and signals a foul. However, he immediately changes his mind and puts his right hand to the body. Instead of a power play, Mountfield still defended the Liberec power play, but in the end they kept the win and leveled the quarter-final series at 1:1.

