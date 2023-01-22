Original title: The first announcement of the new year! 39-year-old Wang Song joined the newly promoted Nantong Zhiyun in the Super League

According to Sohu Sports news, on January 22, Beijing time, Nantong Zhiyun Club officially announced that the player Wang Song officially joined the team.

After negotiating with me, the player Wang Song will officially join Nantong Zhiyun Football Club from now on. In the 2023 season, together with Zhi Yun, he will gallop in the Chinese Super League and make contributions to Nantong football!

Wang Song, with a height of 180cm and a weight of 78KG, was born on October 12, 1983 in Guiyang, Guizhou. He plays as a midfielder on the field. In 1999, Wang Song, who was only 16 years old, stood out in the selection and joined Sichuan Quanxing. The following year he made his professional debut in the A-League.

During the 7 seasons he played in Sichuan, the young Wang Song gained experience and growth. In April 2002, in Sichuan’s 5-1 victory over Liaozu, Wang Song finally ushered in his first career goal. In 2006, Crown City was disbanded, and Wang Song went to Chengdu Sheffield United with his mentor Li Bing.

In the 2007 season, Wang Song shined brilliantly on the stage of the China League One: 17 goals not only made Wang Song the team’s top scorer, but also won the honor of the silver boot of the China League One. Wang Song’s outstanding performance also successfully helped Chengdu Sheffield United to be promoted to the Chinese Super League that season.

In 2010, Wang Song switched to Hangzhou Greentown. In 5 seasons, Wang Song not only had the highlight moments of scoring goals in the AFC Champions League, but also had the glory of representing the national team in the Asian Cup. In the 2016 season, Wang Song scored a world wave against Tianjin TEDA, creating a record of scoring league goals for 15 consecutive seasons. In February 2017, Wang Song transferred to Jiangsu Suning. On March 31, 2019, in Jiangsu Suning’s 2-1 victory over Wuhan Zall, veteran Wang Song opened the scoring for the team. Since the 2002 season, his record of scoring goals in every season has also continued. In 2020, Wang Song will return to Sichuan and join Sichuan UBTECH. In the 2021 season, Wang Song will be loaned to Hebei Kung Fu Football Club. In the Chinese League One in June of the following year, Wang Song contributed two assists to help the team defeat Suzhou Soochow 2-1 after conceding a goal first, and won the first victory of the season. With his outstanding performance, Wang Song He also became the oldest MVP in the Chinese League One since records began. At the national team level, from being selected for the National Youth Team in 2001 to representing the national team in 2008, Wang Song has proved his strength in the international arena and has repeatedly contributed to high-profile performances.

20 seasons of stable appearances also made Wang Song the top league appearance king. Behind the multiple records are Wang Song’s strict diet, work and rest and training habits. He said: “As an old player, you can only get more opportunities to play if you are more strict with yourself. I hope to play until I can’t play anymore.”

Wang Song has witnessed the golden age of football in Sichuan, and also experienced the transformation of Chinese football from A-A to the Super League. In his long career, Wang Song has used self-discipline to continuously extend his green years. Joining Nantong Zhiyun this time, Wang Song said: I am very excited and honored to be able to return to Jiangsu to play football again. From 2017 to 2019, I had 3 years of very pleasant memories in Jiangsu. In my limited career, I can continue to return to Jiangsu to play football. I am really grateful. Thanks to Nantong Zhiyun Football Club, I hope that in the future, I can dedicate a wonderful game to these Jiangsu fans who once supported me.

Nantong Zhiyun welcomes Wang Song's arrival. His joining will undoubtedly actively promote the growth of young players in the team and set an example on the court! In the 2023 season, let us look forward to Wang Song wearing the Zhiyun jersey, galloping in the Super League, and writing a new legend!





