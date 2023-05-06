Home » The first match of the World Cup against Jokic and Zhou Qi: He is an All-Star and can only try his best to limit_Short Training_Time Talk_1
The first match of the World Cup against Jokic and Zhou Qi: He is an All-Star and can only try his best to limit_Short Training_Time Talk_1

2023-05-06 20:08

Source: China Basketball Lens

Original title: Jokic and Zhou Qi in the first match of the World Cup: He is an All-Star and can only try his best to limit

According to news on May 6th, Beijing time, the Chinese men’s basketball short training camp is currently being held in Qingdao. Zhou Qi accepted an interview after today’s media open class. He said that his current physical condition is not bad.

“The overall physical condition is not bad. I have been maintaining strength training. Now I am looking for the feeling of confrontation through intensive training.” Zhou Qi said when talking about this short training: “This time the short training camps are all young players. They are young and energetic, and they have found some confrontational status through training camps to pave the way for this summer.”

The first game of the Chinese men’s basketball team in the World Cup will be against Serbia led by Jokic. Zhou Qi is likely to directly face the NBA superstar. “He is a very comprehensive player at the All-Star level. For me, it is to try my best to limit him.” Zhou Qi said when talking about Jokic in the World Cup: “I am also watching For his national team and football, it can only be said to try to defend.”Return to Sohu to see more

