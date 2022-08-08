Home Sports The first set of dynamic sports icons in the history of the Asian Games officially unveiled
Sports

The first set of dynamic sports icons in the history of the Asian Games officially unveiled

by admin
The first set of dynamic sports icons in the history of the Asian Games officially unveiled

The first set of dynamic sports icons in the history of the Asian Games officially unveiled

2022-08-08 15:13:27Source: CCTV News Client

Source: CCTV News Client Xi’an Press All Media Editor: Zhang Yaqin 2022-08-08 15:13

Font:
Small
middle
Big

  • On the morning of August 8, the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee released the first set of dynamic sports icons in the history of the Asian Games online.
    On the basis of the previously launched 40 major sports and 61 sub-item static sports icons, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee released the first set of dynamic sports icons in the history of the Asian Games. The dynamic sports icon continues the main image color of the Hangzhou Asian Games “Rainbow Purple”. On the basis of following the functional principle of sports icons, motion capture and game engine are used as the core technology of the design. Frame display, interpreting the “state” and “potential” of sports, forming a smooth animation effect. The background music is mainly composed of Jiangnan silk and bamboo, integrated with drum music, which perfectly integrates the charm of Jiangnan water town with the power of sports competition.
    After the Hangzhou Asian Games dynamic sports icon is released, it will be widely used in venue identification, media broadcasting, urban landscape, media integration promotion and other fields, showing the urban trend and sports spirit with more dynamic visual symbols, and further enriching the aesthetic culture of the Asian Games. Express. (Headquarters reporter Liang Ye)

Long press the QR code to identify and share articles!

[Editor: Zhang Yaqin]

See also  Sakamoto Hanori crowned World Figure Skating Championships Women's Singles Champion

You may also like

Bedini, energy and intensity from the bench for...

Manchester United’s double central defenders scored high and...

Bagnaia triumphs at Silverstone: advice from the masters...

Meng Xiangyu angrily denounced the CBA company and...

Ryan Giggs, beaten to ex-girlfriend: the trial begins...

It is revealed that Jiang Guangtai may bid...

Juve, Kostic close. But for Morata it is...

Lakers assistant coach: If Irving is 1.98 meters...

Pavia starts well, 2-0 at Fanfulla at the...

Wages arrears and shareholding reform make Chinese professional...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy