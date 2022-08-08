On the morning of August 8, the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee released the first set of dynamic sports icons in the history of the Asian Games online.

On the basis of the previously launched 40 major sports and 61 sub-item static sports icons, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee released the first set of dynamic sports icons in the history of the Asian Games. The dynamic sports icon continues the main image color of the Hangzhou Asian Games “Rainbow Purple”. On the basis of following the functional principle of sports icons, motion capture and game engine are used as the core technology of the design. Frame display, interpreting the “state” and “potential” of sports, forming a smooth animation effect. The background music is mainly composed of Jiangnan silk and bamboo, integrated with drum music, which perfectly integrates the charm of Jiangnan water town with the power of sports competition.

After the Hangzhou Asian Games dynamic sports icon is released, it will be widely used in venue identification, media broadcasting, urban landscape, media integration promotion and other fields, showing the urban trend and sports spirit with more dynamic visual symbols, and further enriching the aesthetic culture of the Asian Games. Express. (Headquarters reporter Liang Ye)