Original title: The fourth round of Buick Junior Golf ended successfully in Group A Zhang Zhanpeng and Chen Shiying won the championship

After 36 holes of competition, the fourth stop of the year for Buick Junior Golf ushered in the competition for the Group A final round on July 31. After two rounds, the leading men’s and women’s players Zhang Zhanpeng and Chen Shiying both handed over the best records in their respective groups in this round, and deservedly reached the top podium.

Women’s Group A player Chen Shiying, who played at home, handed over the best single-round score of 74 in this group, and won the first national championship in Group A with a seven-shot advantage. “This is the last time I have participated in the youth competition. I am very happy to end with a championship and bring my youth career to a successful end.” Winning the championship in the final competition will give Chen Shiying, who is about to enter the university, a bigger opportunity. confidence. “If I’m not in good shape in the college team in the future, or encounter any difficulties, thinking about this championship will give me a lot of encouragement.”

Chen Shiying

Chen Shiying, who won the championship, also received a surprise today. Her friend and the 2020 Buick Junior Golf Central China champion Zeng Liqi also came to cheer her on today. “We are good friends who practiced together since childhood. She gave me a lot of advice before this game. I didn’t expect to see her at the scene today. It was a big surprise.”

Zeng Liqi and Chen Shiying

Zhang Zhanpeng, a 16-year-old player from the Men’s Group A, had a fiery performance this round, scoring 4 birdies and handing over the lowest score of 69. With a huge advantage of 13 strokes, he won his first Buick Junior Golf Group A championship trophy. “I’m very excited to win the championship. I used to be nervous when facing the mountain course, and I was afraid that I would not play well, but after winning the championship this time, I feel that I will be more confident in the face of undulating terrain in the future.” Zhang Zhanpeng has participated in three consecutive games recently. He has won two championships, and the experience in the past half month has brought him a lot. “I feel that my mentality has grown a lot, and I will no longer be distracted by the ups and downs of one or two holes, but I can continue to focus on the game after the game.”

Zhang Zhanpeng Tang Yuanwen and Tang Yuanyi, the sisters and brothers of the Tang family who participated in the Group A competition together, also delivered good results in this round and jointly reached the podium. Sister Tang Yuanwen has participated in Buick Junior Golf since 2018. She handed in a 74 in the final round and won the runner-up, which is also her best record in Buick Junior Golf. “I hope that the runner-up will be a new starting point for me, and then I will strive to win a championship of four or more competitions!” Tang Yuanwen Tang Yuanyi, the younger brother who was only promoted to Group A this year, made a birdie with a long putt on the last hole this round and won the third place at the last moment. “The competition for third place today is very fierce. I know that the birdie putt on the last hole must be made to have a chance. Although it was very pressured, I still did it. This third place is very important and will make me play in the future. more confident.” See also Dongfanghong Asset Management responded to the Shanghai Stock Exchange's initiative and continued to practice the concept of value investment and long-term investment_ Oriental Fortune Net Yuhara The champion of Group A came to the podium, which also announced the successful conclusion of the fourth round of the Buick Junior Golf Tournament. This week at the Lushan International Golf Club, we felt the young Buick golfers, their desire for progress, their persistence in growth and their pursuit of the future. The championship is not the end, but a new starting point for you to keep moving forward and never stop. Buick Golf Junior, our next stop, goodbye! Group A cup photoReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: