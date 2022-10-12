Having demolished France, the Italy of the quartet of the chase at the World Championships in Saint Quentin en Yvelines, in the velodrome that will be the scene of the 2024 Olympic Games, has caught the final for the second year in a row with a capital test in which they made a great impression not only the certainty of Jonathan Milan but also the rookie Manlio Moro, who after being thrown into the fray in the afternoon in qualifying, was reconfirmed by the coach Villa.

Without history the final, France always behind, up to a maximum of a second and a half when, before halfway through the race the convoy of the cockerels lost an element.

Italy led, Ganna red helmet and enviable freshness despite the fatigue of the hour on Saturday, led the dances, Milan and Moro ditto, as soon as the initial Lamon locomotive broke away in the middle of the race, and then the final arrived. Italy on Thursday evening will play with Great Britain who struggled but defeated New Zealand, watch out for the English, they are very tough opponents, they have valuable elements in Hayter and in the former record holder of the hour Bigham.

But these Friulian-driven blues have talent and heart: 3’47 ”057 the time of the English slightly better than the time set by the blues in 3” 47 ”203.

It will be a great challenge, after the transalpines beaten at home, it’s up to the English.

And the Friulian track world championship has started in a great way, also because the women’s scratch was won by Martina Fidanza from Brescia, trained by Andrea Fusaz’s Ctf Lab, a rib of Team Friuli. And on Thursday, the Italquartetto women, who dominated the qualifiers, can also run for gold.