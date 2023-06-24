Home » The future coach of Dijon soon to be appointed, Olivier Saragaglia as a favorite
Sports

The future coach of Dijon soon to be appointed, Olivier Saragaglia as a favorite

by admin
The future coach of Dijon soon to be appointed, Olivier Saragaglia as a favorite

The passage of the DFCO before the National Directorate of Control and Management (DNCG) having been carried out without problem, the Burgundian club will go on the offensive to appoint its new coach.

As L’Équipe had indicated, several profiles had been studied: those of Laurent Peyrelade, finally close to Versailles (National), Benoît Tavenot, assistant to Frédéric Antonetti in Strasbourg, and the duo Roland Vieira-Florent Balmont, who officiated this season at Le Puy (N). Pascal Dupraz, who had narrowly failed to keep the DFCO in Ligue 2, had meanwhile announced that he was ready to stay in Burgundy.

The desire of Olivier Delcourt, the Dijon president, is to recruit a coach with some National experience. And other CVs are peeled. These are those of Karim Mokeddem (49), who has just left Saint-Brieuc without having succeeded in keeping the Armorican club in National, Hervé Della Maggiore (50, ex-Villefranche, N) and Olivier Saragaglia (52 years old), in post in Sedan (N) since 2021. In the entourage of the club, certain sources make the latter the – slight – favorite to settle on the bench of the DFCO.

See also  Dynamo Dresden shocked Capretti and jumped to promotion

You may also like

the choices of coach Bertolini-breaking latest news

Motorcycle: Bezzecchi delivers a perfect Saturday

Who should USWNT start next to Alex Morgan,...

Prepare for the World Cup!Chinese men’s basketball team...

Italian midfielder Tonali is heading to the Premier...

Sixth place for Maurer in the canoe sprint...

Sandro Tonali: Newcastle United are close to signing...

Aaron Ramsey: Wales captain ‘would love’ to rejoin...

Pilsen showed a great finish in the preparation,...

Victor Wembanyama, the arrival in San Antonio

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy