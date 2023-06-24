The future coach of Dijon soon to be appointed, Olivier Saragaglia as a favorite

The passage of the DFCO before the National Directorate of Control and Management (DNCG) having been carried out without problem, the Burgundian club will go on the offensive to appoint its new coach.

As L’Équipe had indicated, several profiles had been studied: those of Laurent Peyrelade, finally close to Versailles (National), Benoît Tavenot, assistant to Frédéric Antonetti in Strasbourg, and the duo Roland Vieira-Florent Balmont, who officiated this season at Le Puy (N). Pascal Dupraz, who had narrowly failed to keep the DFCO in Ligue 2, had meanwhile announced that he was ready to stay in Burgundy.

The desire of Olivier Delcourt, the Dijon president, is to recruit a coach with some National experience. And other CVs are peeled. These are those of Karim Mokeddem (49), who has just left Saint-Brieuc without having succeeded in keeping the Armorican club in National, Hervé Della Maggiore (50, ex-Villefranche, N) and Olivier Saragaglia (52 years old), in post in Sedan (N) since 2021. In the entourage of the club, certain sources make the latter the – slight – favorite to settle on the bench of the DFCO.

