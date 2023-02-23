Home Sports The government sets the date for the local elections: 14 and 15 May with 591 municipalities voting
The government sets the date for the local elections: 14 and 15 May with 591 municipalities voting

Voting will return in the spring. After the last electoral round of the Regional elections in Lazio and Lombardy (where the two center-right candidates won), the polls will reopen in two months. This was decided by the Council of Ministers which set the date for the first round of the next local elections on 14 and 15 May next. There will be 591 Municipalities involved. Among these, there will be 13 provincial capitals: Ancona, Brescia, Brindisi, Imperia, Latina, Massa, Pisa, Siena, Sondrio, Teramo, Terni, Treviso, Vicenza. The next ballot, if any, will take place on 28 and 29 May.

The consultation will be a further test for the majority and for the opposition, especially in view of the next European elections which will be held in 2024 and which will be an important step for the political balance of our country because they could certify the existing arrangements or bring out and establish new balances.


