The Henan Team to Challenge Dalian in Fourth Round of FA Cup

Title: Henan Team to Face Dalian in the Fourth Round of the Football Association Cup

The fourth round of the Football Association Cup has been confirmed and the Henan team is set to challenge the Dalian natives on July 25. The Chinese Football Association announced the schedule for the upcoming round, with the Henan team determined to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

Out of the top 16 teams in the FA Cup, which includes 13 Chinese Super League teams, 1 Chinese A team, and 2 Chinese B teams, the Henan team will face the Dalianers in an away game. The teams will battle it out in a single-elimination match to secure a spot in the next round.

If the Henan team successfully overcomes the Dalian people, their next opponent in the quarterfinals will be the winner between Tianjin TEDA and Shanghai Haigang. Additionally, this could potentially lead to a reunion with former coach Javier. During the 2021 season, under Javier’s leadership, the Henan team reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, achieving their best-ever record.

The highly anticipated match between the Henan team and the Dalian natives will kick off at 6:30 pm on July 25 at the Dalian Jinzhou Stadium. Taking into consideration the teams’ respective strengths and their current league situations, it is reasonable to assume that the Henan team will smoothly pass this test. In the eighth round of the league, the Henan team secured their first victory of the season against the Dalian natives, gradually moving away from the relegation zone. On the other hand, the Dalian natives find themselves at the bottom of the league standings alongside Qingdao Manatee, with only 9 points. The team is under immense pressure to avoid relegation, leaving little room to focus on the FA Cup.

While achieving a double harvest in the league and cup would be the ideal scenario for the Henan team, their success ultimately relies on their performance in the league. With upcoming league matches against Nantong Zhiyun and Shenzhen, who are direct relegation opponents, the team must seize these opportunities to secure valuable points. However, the FA Cup has disrupted the usual rhythm of one game per week, with three consecutive games within 7 days and the added challenge of back-and-forth travel between Zhengzhou and Dalian. This rigorous schedule will test the team’s physical fitness and determination. Missing the opportunity to earn crucial points in the league due to the FA Cup would be an unfavorable outcome.

As the Henan team faces a demanding schedule, their focus must remain on the three league games prior to the cup match. Matches against Shandong Taishan, Chengdu Rongcheng, and Qingdao Manatee will play a pivotal role in determining their league standing. Securing enough points in these encounters will provide a smoother path in the two-line battle. On the other hand, unfavorable results in these matches will force the team to prioritize their league performance.

