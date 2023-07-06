IO Interactive Expands with New Studio in Brighton for James Bond Game Project 007

IO Interactive Expands with New Studio in Brighton for James Bond Game Development

IO Interactive, the renowned Danish video game developer, has recently announced the establishment of its fifth studio in Brighton, United Kingdom. This new expansion aims to accelerate the development process of the highly anticipated James Bond origin game, Project 007.

IOI Brighton will join the ranks of IOI Istanbul, IOI Barcelona, IOI Copenhagen, and IOI Malmö, which are currently focused on developing the popular Hitman series and Project Fantasy.

Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive, expressed his excitement about the company’s latest venture, stating, “We are extremely proud and excited to open our next studio in Brighton, where we see great potential to grow our incredible team and attract the best and brightest from the exciting UK development scene talent. We are eager to expand our business to new shores and believe IOI Brighton is a very attractive destination for developers of all crafts.”

This move further strengthens IO Interactive’s global presence and demonstrates their commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences. The new studio in Brighton is expected to provide a boost to the local economy and create numerous job opportunities.

To support their expansion plans, IO Interactive is currently hiring for various positions across their different studios. The company has a plethora of job openings, providing prospective developers with a chance to become part of their dynamic team. Interested individuals can visit the IO Interactive careers page on their official website.

The announcement was accompanied by a tweet from the official IO Interactive Twitter account, sharing the news with their followers and inviting them to check out the job opportunities on their website.

With the groundwork laid for IO Interactive’s James Bond origin game, fans worldwide eagerly await further updates on Project 007. As the esteemed developer continues to expand its reach, it is clear that excitement for this upcoming release will only continue to grow.

