The hockey players of Hradec Králové won in the fifth game of the quarter-finals of the extra league at home over Liberec 6:4, dominated the series 4:1 and advanced to the top four for the third time in history. Mountfield has only appeared in the semi-finals so far in 2017 and 2018. The White Tigers, after winning silver in 2019 and 2021, were eliminated in the quarter-finals for the second time in a row. Liberec turned the score from 0:2 to 3:2 between the 24th and 28th minutes, but the East Bohemians then took the lead twice and the North Bohemians could not answer Oliver Okuliar’s goal in the 48th minute. On the other hand, five seconds before the end, Jordann Perret completed the result on a power play into an empty net.

