Sports

The Hornets beat Detroit on Ball’s night

The Charlotte Hornets prevail 117-106 over the Detroit Pistons on the night of LaMelo Ball’s serious injury.

Rozier produces 22 points in the Hornets home, Bell stops with 18 in three quarters, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 6/7 from 3.19 for Hayward with 5 rebounds and 6 assists.

In the Pistons are 23 by Wiseman with 7 rebounds, 23 by Diallo from the bench and 21 with 12 rebounds for Bagley III.

