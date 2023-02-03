The achievement of the ‘provincial’ goal represents a well-deserved success and the result of painstaking and silent work; scrupulously managed by the Team Manager Stefano Frasca in collaboration with Mister Enzo Ottone and the collaborator Marco (brother of the technician) who for two years have been carrying out a project aimed at enhancing the young red and whites. Today Vittoria boasts a large squad of under-classes of 2004/’05/’06 who will surely have a springboard for the first team. In just two years of activity comes the fruit of this investment made by the company, with the consecration in winning the championship.

President Miccoli and all the board congratulate the boys for this first result achieved. Next step, maintaining the unbeaten run in the provincial stage for the last matches still to be played. Then the preparation for the regional phase which will be much more demanding.

“Humility, Sacrifice and work, these are the basic elements that have distinguished this youth team from the beginning of the project – the words of the President Toti Miccoli. In addition to the boys, I thank our Team Manager Stefano for the passion and dedication shown since last July in concert with Mister Ottone in the selection of young players. Thanks to the Ottone brothers for the great work done on the kids, allowing them to be ready for very different and more demanding stages”.