Home Sports The Juniores of Vittoria Calcio are provincial champions
Sports

The Juniores of Vittoria Calcio are provincial champions

by admin
The Juniores of Vittoria Calcio are provincial champions

The achievement of the ‘provincial’ goal represents a well-deserved success and the result of painstaking and silent work; scrupulously managed by the Team Manager Stefano Frasca in collaboration with Mister Enzo Ottone and the collaborator Marco (brother of the technician) who for two years have been carrying out a project aimed at enhancing the young red and whites. Today Vittoria boasts a large squad of under-classes of 2004/’05/’06 who will surely have a springboard for the first team. In just two years of activity comes the fruit of this investment made by the company, with the consecration in winning the championship.

President Miccoli and all the board congratulate the boys for this first result achieved. Next step, maintaining the unbeaten run in the provincial stage for the last matches still to be played. Then the preparation for the regional phase which will be much more demanding.

“Humility, Sacrifice and work, these are the basic elements that have distinguished this youth team from the beginning of the project – the words of the President Toti Miccoli. In addition to the boys, I thank our Team Manager Stefano for the passion and dedication shown since last July in concert with Mister Ottone in the selection of young players. Thanks to the Ottone brothers for the great work done on the kids, allowing them to be ready for very different and more demanding stages”.

Previous articleA firecracker found on the ground explodes: a ten-year-old boy’s hand is amputated
Next articleComiso, tomorrow the liturgical feast of the Patron Saint Biagio

You may also like

Capital gains, experts dismantle the new government rule:...

SDM NEWS BET 31_01_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

The Six Nations begins, which we will see...

Casarano-Brindisi: a derby with an ancient flavor, despite...

Play and sustainability, the Geomag – Sport Marketing...

Scattered thoughts on “Call My Agent

Why take carbohydrates during training

Brisk walk: how to dress? – SportOutdoor24

Bertram Derthona, the corner of coach Galli –...

‘The salvation of Sampdoria is my 40th birthday...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy