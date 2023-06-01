The King will host this summer’s California Classic Summer United Lake Braves and the Spurs will participate | Heat | Spurs | Summer United Lake | Lakers Home_NetEase Subscription

Live broadcast, June 1st, according to official news, the Kings will host this summer’s California Classic Summer League, which will start on July 3rd local time.
At that time, a total of 6 teams will participate in the summer league, specifically: Warriors, Kings, Hornets, Lakers, Heat, and Spurs. The 6 teams will only play 6 games in total. And other players who want to enter the league.
